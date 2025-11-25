Family Has Tradition Of Serving Fondue On Thanksgiving, But Their Sister-In-Law Can’t Eat Fondue And Wants Them To Serve Something Else

If you were on a special diet due to a health issue, would you expect your family members to accommodate your dietary needs at holiday meals, or would you bring your own food?

In this story, one woman’s family has a tradition of serving a special fondue on Christmas Eve, and she doesn’t want to break that tradition even though her sister-in-law can’t eat the fondue.

Should she be willing to start a new tradition, or should her sister-in-law bring her own food?

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITA for not wanting to break a long standing tradition to accommodate my sister-in-law’s eating habits? AITA for not wanting to break a family tradition to accomodate my SIL? For at least 10 years or more, it has been our family’s tradition to have meat fondue for dinner on Christmas Eve. My sister in law has had her gallbladder removed and can’t eat greasy/fatty foods.

Her brother wants them to accommodate his wife.

Last year, she brought her own salmon filet to have for dinner while we did the fondue. My brother has now stated that if we have fondue again, they will not come because she does not want to feel left out. Either we all eat the same thing or they don’t come.

She’s not trying to exclude her sister-in-law.

I would be happy to provide an alternative for her instead of her bringing it herself but I don’t want to break our tradition. It’s how my kids grew up and my parents enjoy it as well. Traditions are important to them. AITA for saying no and effectively leaving them out.

It seems like as long as she has food that her sister-in-law can eat it’s okay to also have food that she can’t eat. It’s not fair to put everyone on a special diet just because one person has to be on that diet.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Perhaps fondue times two?

Here’s another vote for more than one type of fondue.

This person thinks the solution is obvious.

Another person calls the brother and sister-in-law entitled.

Here’s another vote for sticking with tradition.

It’s okay to modify traditions.

