Family Installs Cameras Inside Their House After A Robbery, But They Haven’t Told The Babysitter About Them

If you had a security camera inside your home, would you tell your babysitter? That’s the question the woman in today’s story is asking.

Her husband thinks they don’t need to tell her, but she’s not so sure.

The cameras aren’t to snoop on the babysitter, but she’s currently being recorded and has no idea.

Let’s read the whole story to find out why the cameras are there and why this couple isn’t sure whether or not to tell their babysitter.

WIBTA if I don’t say anything about the cameras to the babysitter? Hi. My husband and I just hired a babysitter for our children. It’s our first time with a regular babysitter. She’s great, the best choice for our family. We have cameras in the house, one in the living room, one in the corridor and also a ring camera. There are none elsewhere. We got robbed years ago by a friend, we had them every since.

She noticed something odd.

I was checking the cameras and noticed that the babysitter would go into all the rooms as soon as we left. She wasn’t walking out with our stuff, but kinda looking around. I wasn’t sure what she was doing in there for those 10-20 sec, I thought it was weird. So last weekend, I casually told her that I noticed some doors I closed for the cat were open.

The babysitter’s explanation makes a lot of sense.

She was very upfront and said she’d had a bad experience with another family where someone was in the house, without her being aware multiple times, and it creeped her out, so now she checks. That made me feel guilty because she has no idea about the cameras. I told my husband and he said they’re only in common areas, meant for our kids’ safety, and we don’t have to tell her since we don’t really know her yet. WIBTA if I don’t say anything about the cameras? I might be too sensitive, so be honest please.

I think she should tell the babysitter about the cameras. The babysitter was honest about her experience and OP could be too, explaining that they were robbed once and they have cameras due to that experience.

