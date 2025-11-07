Fiancé Says He’s Exhausted After Newborn Care, But When His Partner Says She’s Tired Too, He Gets Angry

After weeks of sleepless nights caring for their newborn, one mom thought she was simply agreeing with her fiancé when she said she was tired too.

Instead, he rolled his eyes, got upset, and accused her of “adding to the conversation” when she should’ve just listened.

AITA my fiance said he’s tired and I said me too after having anewborn My fiance said he was tired and I said oh me too. He got upset and rolled his eyes and shaked his head so i said I’m sorry multiple times because I could tell he was irritated.

He said multiple times I shouldn’t have added to the conversation and just let him speak. But in my understanding I was agreeing like “omg me too, I get it” all he was thinking was that I was rubbing it in his face that I get up with the baby usually.

I meant nothing to it besides me also being tired….he took it as me complaining about me getting up with the baby. I literally meant nothing about it. AITA?

Reddit overwhelmingly said NTA—being tired with a newborn isn’t a competition, and agreeing that you’re exhausted isn’t an attack.

This person said the immediate apologizing on her part was a red flag…but NTA.

This person cannot even believe someone who didn’t give birth would be so angry over this.

And this person says NTA, but she does need to stand up for herself.

Sleep deprivation hits hard, but blaming your partner for being tired too? That’s just adding insult to exhaustion.

