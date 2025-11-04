Girlfriend Complained About Gaining Four Pounds, So Her Boyfriend Suggested That They Lose Weight Together
by Heide Lazaro
Pexels/Reddit
Some people can be really sensitive about comments regarding their weight.
If you were dating someone who complained about gaining weight, how would you respond?
This man tried to comfort his girlfriend when she became upset about gaining a few pounds.
However, she took his comments about her body and weight loss plans negatively.
Now, she feels hurt and is giving him the cold shoulder.
Was her reaction valid? Read the full story below.
AITA for offering my girlfriend to lose weight with me?
About a month ago, my girlfriend started crying over the fact that she gained 4 lbs the past year.
I was there and tried to comfort her, but ended up saying something that made it worse.
I think I said, “4 lbs isn’t even a lot and that you look the same.”
For the past year or so, I’ve been bulking up and going to the gym and I’m finally ready for a small cut of 5 lbs. So I thought, hey, this would be a great thing for both of us to improve since we eat together all the time.
This man invited his girlfriend to start cutting body fat together.
Yesterday, I brought up this idea and my words were: “I’m going to try to start cutting body fat. If you want to set a goal with me, we can do it together.”
Not harsh, but I guess I said it in a monotone tone.
Well after that, she immediately got upset, cried, and is now giving me a cold shoulder.
I assume she thinks I was calling her fat (which she literally isn’t).
His girlfriend also commented on his body when they started going out.
Another important note is that in the beginning of the relationship, she word-for-word told me that: “I was the skinniest guy she’s with.”
Later, she says this was meant as a compliment.
But for someone who has been made fun of for being skinny their whole life, that doesn’t come across as one.
There were later instances of this, but I tried to rub it off.
Now, he’s wondering if he was in the wrong for saying what he said.
So, I guess I know how it feels to have your partner comment on your body.
But for me, I was actively thinking of us both getting better, not just calling her fat.
Am I the jerk?
He didn’t mean to upset her. He was trying to be kind, but she took it the wrong way. Who is in the wrong here?
Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.
This user shares their personal thoughts.
This is not a good sign, says this person.
Here’s an honest opinion from this person.
Finally, this person makes a valid point.
Good intentions can backfire when it comes to sensitive topics like weight loss.
