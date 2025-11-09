Girlfriend Refused To Let Her Boyfriend Stay In Her Apartment While She Was Away For Vacation, So He Made Her Feel Guilty About Not Trusting Him

Would you let your partner stay in your home alone for a few days?

This woman has been in a relationship with her boyfriend for one and a half years already.

However, she feels uneasy leaving him alone in her apartment while she goes away for vacation.

So now, she’s torn between trusting her boyfriend and keeping her peace of mind.

Read the full story below and weigh in.

AITA for not wanting my boyfriend to stay at my place while I am on vacation? My boyfriend is currently living at his dad’s place. But he will need to make space for his mom for a few days. As she will need to stay there after a surgery. So my boyfriend asked if he could stay at my place for that time.

This woman doesn’t feel comfortable leaving her boyfriend alone in her apartment.

But it is exactly when I go abroad. And I don’t feel comfortable knowing someone is in my apartment while I am gone. The thing is, we have been together for a year and a half. And he would trust me with his place, so I do feel bad.

She doesn’t want to worry about her apartment while she is gone.

But he has also been unreliable in the past. He has lost his keys several times, and he tends to be quite messy. I just don’t want to have to worry about my apartment while I am gone. AITA?

Trust should bring peace of mind, not anxiety.

