Hardworking Woman Tried To Rest While Recovering From Being Sick, But Her Boyfriend Criticized Her For Not Doing Enough Around The House

AITA for getting angry when my boyfriend asked me ‘what have you been doing all day?’ when he got home from work because feels the house isn’t clean enough? I (F30) work full-time, but my boyfriend (33M) came home from work today and asked, “What have you been doing all day?” because the kitchen table had clutter on it (some of it being his stuff, may I add).

She’s quick to remind him that she already does more than her fair share.

I work full-time from home, and he works full-time Monday–Friday. To be fair to him, his days can be much longer than mine. I have been off work this week, but I haven’t felt well. Even though I have been unwell, I have done the basics—laundry, cleaning dishes, and hoovering every day.

That doesn’t stop her boyfriend from criticizing her, though.

But when he got home from work today, he complained that I’d been off all week and hadn’t done anything. This is not the first time he’s gotten onto me about the house not being clean enough, even when I am at work.

She points out just how unfair his expectations are.

I feel that because I pay half of everything to live here, I shouldn’t be expected to keep the house spotless, even though I work from home. AITA?

It’s far too easy to criticize when you’re not the one doing the work.

What did Reddit think?

This commenter is seeing some massive red flags.

It’s time for a more equal partnership for both of them.

This user thinks this woman deserves a break, especially while she’s sick.

People often get wrong what it really means to work from home.

She pulled more than her fair share of weight around the house, but he most definitely couldn’t say the same.

This man would have far more luck with empathy than insults.

