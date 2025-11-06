He Wanted To Get Fired From His Pizza Shop Job, But No Matter What He Did, His Boss Would Not Get Rid Of Him

When you are young, you often don’t know how to handle difficult situation, especially while you are at work.

How a terrible manager changed my life When I was 17, I got my first real job as a delivery driver with a national red roofed pizza chain. The hours and pay were terrible, but I’ve always been an overachiever, so I worked hard and quickly rose to assistant manager.

I was excited until I figured out the promotion actually meant longer hours, more responsibility, and a set salary, rather than hourly pay. There were some weeks where I figured out i was actually making around $3.50/hour with all of the hours I was working. Still, I did my best, figuring at least I had a job.

The manager of my restaurant was two years older than I was. He had actually started as a driver at that very same restaurant. Apparently, he had knocked up one of the waitresses shortly after he had started, and after a shotgun wedding, they were happily married with a baby. The owner of the franchise had either felt sorry for him or taken a shine to him, either way, he had quickly risen to manager at the restaurant.

I’ve seriously just spent 10 minutes trying to figure out how to sum up this manager in writing. As an alternative, I’m simply going to list a series of adjectives that best describe him. Incompetent, sexist, thief, cheater, misogynist, liar, irrational, narcissistic, dimwitted, perverted, lazy, incompetent. I realize I listed incompetent twice, but one really didn’t seem to do him justice.

Unfortunately, this gem of a manager drove away all but the most hard-core or insane help shortly after they were hired. I would go to the trouble of interviewing and hiring help, only to have him quickly drive them away. My favorite was the waitress I hired who never even bothered to show up. She had been warned about the manager by a friend after I hired her, and was smart enough to abandon the job.

After six months of working split shifts & 60-70 hours per week, I was ready to abandon the job as well, but I couldn’t bring myself to quit. I had never quit a job before, and my 18-year-old brain decided it would be better to be fired then to quit. Unfortunately my manager knew that he was screwed without me, and I under estimated his resolve to keep me there.

For some reason, I felt loyal to the hourly employees, and I didn’t want to just not show up for shifts and make their lives worse. In retrospect, I attribute this to Stockholm syndrome. Instead, I began to act out while I was working.

If a customer was rude or of obnoxious to my staff, I would tell him off and throw him out. If you complained about our delivery times, I would cordially tell you to order your pizza from somebody else. If your children ran around the restaurant screaming, I would offer to have them muzzled. My incompetent manager thought all of these things WERE HILARIOUS! One busy Friday night we ran out of clean plates, cups, and silverware. Normally, the drivers would wash dishes between runs, but of course they were out on deliveries, and the manager had no intention of washing dishes.

As I’m standing in front of the dish sink trying to catch up, a stack of pizza pans falls over into the sink and drenches me. I am officially at the end of my rope. While I am not proud of what happened next, I feel it is pertinent to the story, so I’m going to include it. I can only hope my mother never sees this.

I stripped off my wet clothes and continued to wash dishes, wearing only my shoes and an apron. The manager came back to get clean plates and saw me in my new dishwashing attire. He looked shocked for all of two seconds and then busted out laughing. The rest of the staff took turns coming back to see what was so funny. Thank God this was before the invention of camera phones.

I was officially a broken man. I figured that if this didn’t get me fired, nothing would. I arranged to take a few days off, and one week later two friends and I left for a 3 day spring break vacation in Florida. All three of us desperately needed some time away. On the day we arrived, we drove by the Disney casting center, where job interviews for potential Disney employees took place.

On a whim, we pulled into the parking lot, went into the building, and all filled out applications. After hours of waiting, we were all interviewed. I decided not to put “naked dishwasher” as part of my experience. 24 years later, two of us are still employed by the Walt Disney Company. The third person eventually moved back home to get married to her high school sweetheart and raise a family.

I quit my pizza job from a pay phone in Florida after we had gotten the news that we were all hired at Disney. The pizza restaurant manager cried during the call.

