Her Boss Told Her To Focus On Her Job, So She Over Performed Just To Spite Her

Working a blue collar job is hard enough without an overbearing boss.

What would you do if your boss condescended your living to you? One woman recently shared a wild example of how she combatted this.

Here are the details.

Malicious Compliance in a Factory

I worked in a factory job making display boxes for items that were being assembled on a conveyor belt.

After a couple days, I got to where I could make a box pretty darn fast and I was always done sooner than the ladies working the conveyor belt, so I would step in and give them breaks.

Everyone needs coworkers like this.

It was really hot in the factory, one lady was pregnant and passed out a couple of times, and we had a few older people faint as well.

I was young and strong and wanted to help them out by giving them a break.

I asked the line boss how many of the items we’d make in a run, so I could do the simple division in my head and figure out how many boxes I needed to make before I could step in to help on the line.

Getting the boss involved rarely makes a situation better.

She was a petty person who liked to wield the little power she held over the rest of us, so she refused to tell me, saying that it wasn’t my job to know and that my job was just to make boxes.

Ok then.

That’s my job, you say? My only job?

A storm was brewing.

Guess I’ll just make boxes then.

And I did.

I made boxes.

I made as many as I could, as fast as I could.

This is a fantastic image.

And I didn’t stop until the run was over.

We had hundreds of boxes that the whole team had to break down and stack for reuse later.

Hopefully not the team she was stepping in to help!

And the floor manager came over and asked the line boss what the heck was going on.

After that, the line boss always grudgingly told me how many items were in the run, and when I finished my work, I would step in and help out on the line to give someone a break.

Shove it, line boss.

Sounds like this place needs a union. Let’s see how the Reddit community felt about this one.

Many were inspired by the story.

Others shared their own experiences like this.

One person pointed out a fatal management flaw.

Some commenters shared alarm.

And one person laughed at the comedic irony.

Boss makes a dollar, she makes a dime, but she still helps on company time.

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.