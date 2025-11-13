Her Friend Wants Her To Pick Her Up From The Airport, But When She Said No, Her Friend Lashed Out In Anger

Imagine being the type of person who says “yes” to pretty much any favor a friend asks.

If you finally stood up for yourself and said “no,” would you eventually cave and change your mind to please your friend, or would you stop being a doormat?

In this story, one woman is a natural people pleasure and is really feeling hurt and guilty after the way her friend reacted when she said “no” for a change.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for saying no to a friend when asked to pick her up from the airport? A little context: My friend is someone who is constantly asking for favors and I have helped her a lot with many things, getting things for her, helping her move out, helping her clean her house and I am very happy to offer my help whenever I can. On the other hand I am someone who is very self-dependent and never ask for help because I was raised that way. I am also a chronic people pleaser trying to find my boundaries. I am young and most of my friends don’t drive, so they are always asking me to drive them here and there which is making me feel used. (Let me note that I have told her before how I feel about that and also about night-driving )

She doesn’t want to pick her friend up from the airport.

My friend asked me to come pick her up from the airport. And I would gladly do that, but it is after midnight and I said no, because I get sleepy after midnight and I have bad eyesight. Also note that there is a bus that passes through her neighborhood, so she wouldn’t be stranded at the airport.

She really needs to stop giving in to her friends.

She didn’t have a good time during her trip and naturally she was very angry. Today is her travel day and she sent me a huge angry message telling how I should have been there for her and I should have used my privilege. How I don’t work (I have told her before what a toll unemployment has taken on my mental health) and I still live with my parents and they take care of me so I don’t have an excuse not to help and how she wishes I never get to experience what she has experienced. I felt very guilty and a bad friend and I sent her a voice message saying I am sorry, I shouldn’t have said no, surely I’ll come pick you up. But she messaged me saying “I don’t have the energy to listen to your voice messages now.”

She feels pretty upset.

I sent her another message too saying how I feel like she doesn’t appreciate all the favors I do for her(this one didn’t send through) I feel extremely guilty, I was trying to protect my boundaries, being a lifelong people pleaser, but somewhere in the way I hurt my friend and I feel like I should have been there for her. But at the same time I feel very hurt, because she sent me a truly hurtful message that was meant to hurt me. I feel like she lashed her anger at me, because I am someone who doesn’t do well with conflict and I never fight back Please be truthful, AITA? What could I do?

Okay, this is easy. The friend is taking advantage of OP’s generosity and people pleasing tendencies. OP needs to stop caving. The friend is being manipulative and cruel.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

She should try putting herself in her friend’s place.

This isn’t how friends treat each other.

Here’s a vote for ending the friendship.

She doesn’t need to apologize.

Saying “no” doesn’t make you a bad person.

