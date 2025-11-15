Her Lazy Brother Does Nothing Except Act Superior And Use The Internet All Day, So She Messed With The WiFi

Imagine living in a house with your mom and adult older brother who does nothing to help out, doesn’t have a job, and doesn’t go to school.

Since you’re not the parent, you can’t kick him out, but would you find another way to get revenge on him, or would you simply accept that he may never learn to adult?

In this story, one sibling is in this situation and takes action. It’s surprising how effective it is!

Let’s read the whole story.

My disrespectful leech of a internet addict brother shut his room door in my face while I was speaking so I shut the Internet off. I pay for the Internet and he pays for nothing in our house. He’s 26m and he has no job, doesn’t go to school full time, and has Internet addiction. To top it off my single mother is sick of him saying he’s gonna graduate from his bachelor program in three years for the past 4 years. He’s taking a decade to do a 4 year program.

To put it bluntly, he sounds like a loser.

He contributes nothing to this house. On top of that he does not answer us when we call him for help or reply when we speak to him half the time. He makes excuses half the time to not eat with us not go anywhere with us not help us when we need help around the house. And worse than this he speaks in a condescending manner to everyone around him because he uses psychobabble to pretend he knows what he’s talking about and act as if he’s better than everyone and more knowledgeable. I’m sick of the condescending attitude.

She took action.

I was speaking to him and instead of answering me he closed the door of his room. So I went into the app that controls the wifi and turned off the connections to his devices. He told mom and she started screaming at me about how she’s losing it because her own kids can’t get along and if she wasn’t there we’d probably hurt each other.

That was pretty effective!

So now he packed his stuff up and left the house and will be living with his friend or with my aunt who has always enabled him. 🤷🏻‍♀️ Out of my hair at last

They really need to stop enabling him. He needs to get a job, actually go to college or move out on his own.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

They definitely should not let him move back in.

This is a funny idea!

I’m surprised he moved out too.

The mom seriously IS the problem. She’s mad at the wrong person.

This person’s brother-in-law was very similar.

Her mother really should’ve kicked him out a long time ago.

