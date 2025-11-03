His Girlfriend Made Other Plans On Their Anniversary, So This Man Felt Jealous And Started Questioning Her Priorities

Spending quality time is one of the ways you show you love someone.

Girlfriend (f24) booked something on our anniversary after I (M25) opened up about wanting more quality time I work a 3-weeks-away/6-days-home roster, so the little time I get with my girlfriend really matters to me. I’ve felt like I put in a lot of effort (surprises, gifts, quality time) and don’t always get the same back. I finally opened up to her about it — even told her it’s been keeping me up at night. And she responded really positively, saying she values our time and wants to protect it.

But now she’s agreed to dog sit for half the days I’m home. And she’s also booked an unpaid English lesson for a male colleague on the 9th — which happens to be our 1-year first-date anniversary. That’s the exact day I’d planned a special dinner. I can’t tell if she’s just not realising the date, if she doesn’t value anniversaries the same way, or if I’m right to feel hurt.

AITA for feeling jealous? Am I overthinking this? Is it fair to feel like she’s not prioritising our relationship in the little time we have? How should I approach this without sounding controlling or jealous?

