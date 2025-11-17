His Girlfriend Plans To Take Her Ex-Husband To Her Office Christmas Party, And This Really Bothers Him

Imagine dating someone who is going through the process of getting divorced. If they had an office Christmas party and could bring a plus one, would you expect them to bring you or their ex?

In this story, one man is shocked when his girlfriend says she plans to bring her ex to the office Christmas party. Did he overreact, or are his feelings normal?

Let’s read the whole story.

AITAH because my GF wants to take her ex-husband to her work Christmas party? I’ve (35M) been with my gf (44F) for 9 months. When we met she was open about the fact that she had fully separated from her ex and that they would be starting official divorce proceedings. Those started around 1 month ago and it’s basically in the early stages.

His girlfriend shared options for the office Christmas party.

Yesterday we were talking about work Christmas parties and she told me her workplace are currently running a poll where the options were, go alone, go with your partner, or say you’re not going. When I asked what she was thinking of doing, she said she needed to talk to her ex-husband about it because she was going to take him if that option won because she didn’t want to go and sit alone while everyone else was there with there with their spouses. Obviously I reacted pretty badly to this.

She explained why she would bring her ex.

She said she couldn’t bring me because nobody there knew about me/us. She had started her job about 3 months before we met and everyone there was basically under the impression that she was still married as that’s how things had been when she joined, and she didn’t like lots of people knowing her business (separating divorce etc) so she just went along with it. She said that bringing me would therefore be weird and she temporarily wanted everything to still “look normal” by bringing him.

She got very defensive.

I questioned why she would need to go and pretend to essentially strangers, she could easily just go on her own instead. And she told me I didn’t understand how difficult it was for her. She told me I was making it all about me by asking to be prioritised (in my eyes it was just consideration), that I was acting irrational and being jealous and that she didn’t have to run any of her decisions by me. She then started crying, hung up on me and text me to say she wanted “space” for a few hours, but she hasn’t been in touch since and that was 24 hours ago.

He wishes she had talked to him about it instead of basically just telling him.

I haven’t reached out because I feel I haven’t done anything wrong. I feel really horrible about her wanting to take him along so easily because it feels like she has not considered my feelings about it. We didn’t have a conversation about it, she just told me, and so to me it feels a little disrespectful to me and our relationship. I know we’ve not been together long either so maybe I have no right to be involved in her decisions but I would expect to at least have a convo about that because that decision does directly affect us.

Isn’t honesty the best policy?

I also don’t understand why she needs to go and pretend to people she doesn’t really know and why she wouldn’t have just been able to take that opportunity to explain but I don’t know if I am just being selfish like she said. AITAH? I’ve never been married so I don’t know if I have just majorly downplayed everything and been inconsiderate. Honestly appreciate everyone’s advice and opinions.

It seems weird that she’d even consider taking her ex. She should either go alone or take her current partner.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

He’s not being selfish.

This IS really weird!

Here’s another vote for ending the relationship.

This person suggests how to respond if she reaches out to him.

She’s clearly not over her ex.

