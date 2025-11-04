Homeowner’s Neighbor Used A Traffic Cone To Reserve A Parking Spot, So The Homeowner Stole The Traffic Cone

I used to live in Chicago and people used to pull this kind of nonsense all the time…

I’m referring to residents putting traffic cones or chairs in the street in front of their houses to “save” parking spaces.

Was it legal?

No.

But it was just the way things worked and it wasn’t worth the headache to argue with those folks.

But this person took a different approach!

Read on, and check out what happened.

AITA for stealing a traffic cone my neighbour uses to “keep their parking space”? “Near where we live the roads are “free parking” – no lines, no parking restrictions – but parking can be tricky and it can get busy.

One of my neighbours puts out a traffic cone when they are out to “reserve” the spot that’s nicely convenient outside her house. It’s also near my house, and I’d also like the opportunity to park there (when it’s free) instead of having to go halfway down the road, carrying all my shopping bags. Before you ask, they are not elderly or disabled.

They finally had enough of this funny business.

So, one day I just stole the cone. Unfortunately, the next day, they put another one out. I keep wanting to steal this next one too but now I’m worried I’m going to look like a total idiot if I get caught. Plus, what if they just have a steady stream of cones to keep replacing and the stakes get higher? I know I should do the mature thing, but there’s something about this that just makes me feel so childish.”

Should they keep stealing the cones?

Let’s see what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

These two neighbors might need to have a supervised sit-down to work this out.

