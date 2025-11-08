Horrible Manager Hits On Coworker’s Husband, So The Coworker Gets Back At The Manager By Pretending She Doesn’t Remember Who She Is

Imagine having a boss who is horrible at her job and hardly even does anything, well, except hitting on men.

If she crossed the line and hit on your husband, what would you do? Would you let your husband handle it, try to ignore the situation, or put her in her place yourself?

In this story, one woman takes the last option, and she loves how effective it was.

Let’s read the whole story.

An old ‘manager’ of mine snubbed me while talking to my spouse, today, I was vindicated For context, I work in the service industry. This ‘manager’ was barely a manager and was kinda an assistant supervisor of mine. But I was her coworker for a while (about a year or so)? Eventually she got fired for drinking on the job. Best way I can describe her? Didn’t do anything, was always drunk, and playing music extra loud in the dining room and twerking while doing it.

You might be wondering how she got this job. It’s all who you know.

She got her position because her friend was the big boss but literally for no merit of her own. She is a trust fund kid in the worst kind of way and her hobbies include: getting drunk at every bar in town, throwing herself at every man she can…etc.

She was hitting on her husband.

My spouse is a bartender, (working at the same place as I do, same place she did before getting fired.) And one night recently she came and sat at his bar and asked him if he was still with “that girl he was dating” referring to me but not using my name as if I were some random person. I dont rememeber the context of the conversation but at the time he told me about it, it felt like a jab. (By the way she knows my name, spent more time around me than him when we all worked there…) Every time shes run into me prior to this she always gives me that fake “Oh hiiiii (my name).” So anyways, this didnt sit well with me and I never forgot it. And I know that if theres one thing this lady wants, its attention.

She knew just how to get back at her.

So tonight I saw her out and about. The first time I have seen her since she snubbed me to my partner. And she gave me the usual fake greeting. But I did what I knew would send the loudest message. I pretended I forgot who she was. After she greeted me, I was like “Oh hey! How’s it going. Im sorry but it seems I have forgotten your name. What was it again?” The look on her face…it was priceless and it felt so good.

That was wonderful! When someone is seeking attention, making them feel forgotten is too perfect!

