Husband Gives Wife Free Samples From Sephora For Mother’s Day, But She Gives Them Right Back To Him

If you’re married, would you get your spouse a Mother’s Day present on Mother’s Day or a Father’s Day present on Father’s Day? If you did, would you put some thought into it or give whatever was easy?

In this story, one husband is absolutely horrible at getting his wife gifts. His gift giving skills are so bad that his wife doesn’t even want to keep the “gift.”

Let’s read the whole story.

Hubby gave me a Mother’s Day “gift” of free samples from Sephora + $50. I gave them back. AITA? SO, hubby asked me to dinner for Mother’s Day, I noticed inside the gift bag was a Sephora bag that had sample size items in it. I recalled that he also gave me a Sephora bag in a gift bag at Christmas with similar sample size items so THIS time I asked, “are these giveaways from Sephora?!” Him: “Yes, they were giving stuff away.”

He made it worse.

Then, when he saw my apparent displeasure, he added, “would you rather that I’d gotten you nothing?” I said yes and handed him back the items. AITA here? I didn’t bother trying to explain that it isn’t necessarily about the amount but about the clear lack of effort or value he is ascribing or communicating, this time for Mother’s Day of all days. He has a well-paying job so affordability isn’t the issue. Again, AITA?

I don’t think free samples count as a gift at all. It’s basically the same as giving her nothing. Although, a gift card to a store she likes would be somewhat thoughtful if he has no idea what she’d really like.

