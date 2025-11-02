Husband-To-Be Brought Up A Prenup To Protect Both Of Their Finances, But His Fiancé Claimed He Was Ruining Their Romance

Marriage talks can bring out unexpected emotions, especially when love and practicality collide.

He thought suggesting a prenup was a responsible next step, but she saw it as a lack of faith in their future together.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITAH for bringing up a prenup even though we’re already well-off? I (34M) live in NYC and just got engaged to my fiancée (32F). We’re both doing really well career-wise — I work in finance, she’s in tech — and together we’ve built up quite a bit (a condo, investments, and decent savings).

So he brought up an idea he thought would protect both of their finances.

Because of that, I mentioned looking into a prenup just to make sure everything is clear.

But his wife didn’t take it well.

She got pretty upset, said it felt like I was basically saying I don’t trust her, and that talking about prenups right after getting engaged makes it feel transactional.

He tries to clarify his intentions, but the damage is already done.

I tried to explain that I wasn’t planning for divorce, just being responsible, especially since we both have assets we’re bringing into the marriage. Now she doesn’t really want to talk about it anymore, and I feel like I might’ve ruined the engagement mood. So… AITA for even bringing it up?

He wasn’t necessarily planning for divorce — he was just planning for life.

What did Reddit think?

This user thinks he’s right to consider a prenup.

Like it or not, divorce is a common part of life.

This commenter is a bit suspicious of his fiancé’s intentions.

This commenter thinks this couple’s communication leaves a lot to be desired.

Sure, love and logic may not always blend perfectly, but he’s not in the wrong for at least trying to be practical.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.