Husband Works Far Away From Home Part Of The Week, And His Wife Is Sick Of Living Like She’s A Single Mom

Imagine being married with a new baby in the house. Would you be willing to accept a job with a long commute if the pay was good and the future was promising?

In this story, one man did just that, but months later, he’s finding out how hard this arrangement is on his wife. He’s not sure what to do about it.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for keeping my job? I ’31M’ got married to “A” ’30F’ (public school teacher) in may 24′. 12 years together total. We live near Paris, away from any family and most of our friends because A was assigned to the local school and I worked in Paris. We are looking to move away from Paris and closer to family.

The timing seemed bad at first, but it was actually good.

1 week after finding out she was pregnant (unexpected due to PCOS) in dec 23′, I found out I was being laid off. This was a blessing and a curse as I was granted 1 year of 90% pay whilst looking for a new job. The following months I did as much as I could to help with pregnancy, wedding preparations, etc.

It didn’t take long for him to find a job.

When G was 1m, I started looking actively. I got 3 offers in march: 2 far away and 1 nearer & better paid but still a 3.5h round trip. The latter also had a possibility of relocating at a later date. It was a no brainer. For the first 3 months, I rented a studio and stayed there from Monday to Friday and came home on the weekends.

It’s still not an ideal situation, but it’s getting better.

After 3 months and my trial period ended, I was granted a day of WFH and got confirmation that they would relocate me in summer of 26′ (which is the earliest A can do due to public school system). Last week I managed to negotiate an extra day of WFH meaning I could give up the studio and maybe just stay 1 night max in a hotel. This whole time, I have been as understanding as I could be that my wife is practically living like a single mum during the week. When at home, I would try and do as many chores as possible and as much parenting as possible to give her some downtime. G is with a nanny on M-T-T-F. At home all day Wed with A.

This situation is harder on his wife that he realized at first.

Some things I unfortunately cannot do, like Gs medial appointments. Other’s like grocery shopping, I’ve offered to do on the weekend but she does it during the week no matter what I say. Every weekend I get told she’s tired/depressed/can’t go on like this: we need to find a solution. I’m also told it’s just a bad situation with no solution and when I ask what more I can do or how I can be more present, I’m told I’m not listening. Despite the situation supposedly getting better thx to more WFH, it’s not enough. She hates me for being away so often. She has stormed out today, not to return before the end of the weekend.

He’s not sure what to do, but he doesn’t want to quit his job.

Apparently I’m the only one who doesn’t see how badly she’s taking it and how rough she has it, when she talks about what I do (?no elaboration?) her friends/colleagues think I’m the biggest AH. My job is the problem and it’s tearing us apart. Imo, It’s our best chance at moving closer to our families (she can’t relocate unless to follow me), but I need to “stop imagining our future, the present is the problem and there won’t be a future”. We cannot afford to be on one income. I won’t get any financial help from the state if I quit and my last job search was an ordeal. Apparently, if I truly wish to provide for my family then I should pick up any low paying job next door. I’m at a loss at what to do to fix this, talking gets us nowhere.

