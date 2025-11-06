It’s Illegal To Give Customers Single Use Plastic Bags In New Zealand, But Customers Still Constantly Ask For Free Plastic Bags

Imagine going to a grocery store. After paying for your groceries, how would you bring them home? Would you put everything in bags, boxes or carry it all in your arms?

I’ve actually done all of the above, but the people in this story all prefer to put their items in bags, bags that are no longer legal to use in the country where they live.

Let’s read the whole story.

give me an illegal plastic bag, I don’t care if you get fined I live in New Zealand where since the 1st of July this year, our prime minister has placed a ban on single use plastic bags in an effort to reduce our carbon footprint. Retailers can get fined $100,000 if caught handing them out to customers. Majority of us are supportive of the ban but there are always “those few people” that make it harder for all of us.

There’s an exception to the rule.

I work register at a butcher shop and I have many stories concerning said banned plastic bags even though its LITTERALLY BEEN 3 MONTHS since the ban. Thin, no handle Barrier Bags (BB) are not incl in the ban for obvious reasons. Story Time

customer- C // me- ME

One customer really wanted a free bag.

#1 this customer brings one small tray of beef up to the counter and asks for a plastic bag. I say no sorry we don’t have any but we have free boxes or a reusable bag option for $1. C- SO HOW AM I SUPPOSED TO CARRY THIS TO MY CAR??? C then started going on about how we have such bad customer service and that we should be providing plastic bags for free, then just ends up carrying the tray WITH HER HANDS back to the car that was parked 2 meters from our shop.

People really like plastic bags.

#2 we have a self serve “salted brisket” station thing where you could take a BB and tongs and pick out which pieces you wanted from a large container and have it weighed up at the counter. sometimes people bring up their BB full to the brim, hands wet, meat dripping, pay and leave -no complaints at all, sometimes take a box, which is fine but I have customers that take only 1 or 2 pieces and demand an extra bag even tho its obvious that there’s no dripping. I offer them a free box or a reusable bag for $1 but no. they want a PLASTIC bag. I say no sorry I don’t have any (I really don’t) the prime minister banned them and we could get fined if we gave out plastic carry bags. a customer literally said “forget the prime minister” and I was honestly baffled.

This customer complained about boxes and reusable bags.

#3 someone once brought up their BB of brisket and asked for an extra BB which I was told to charge extra 20c for by my boss and so I told the customer that and they got angry and said C- what?? ME- the extra BB is 20c because you really don’t NEED it and we’re trying to cut down the use of plastic but we have free boxes or $1 reusable bags if you want C- NO, I have heaps of boxes and reusable bags at home. they’re such a waste of space. I don’t want them.

you know what? I don’t want this meat anymore if I have to pay for a BB and just storms out of the shop.

He doesn’t understand what they’re thinking.

I really don’t understand the gall of these people. You have heaps of REUSABLE bags and boxes at home but refuse to bring them with you shopping? My parents have a few boxes in the car boot all the time, it shouldn’t be that hard to reuse your reusable bags and boxes. If you just leave them to sit at home that just defeats the point of having them.

I can actually really relate to the people who have heaps of reusable bags at home but always forget to bring them to the store.

The problem is that you go to the store with the bag, bring the bag of items home, unpack the bag, and forget to bring the bag back to the car. That’s how it happens.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Yes, this is the point.

This person is good about remembers to bring bags.

It doesn’t make sense, but I guess less plastic is better than no plastic.

Here’s a funny story about paying for bags.

Change can be hard for customers to grasp.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.