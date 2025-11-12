Job Applicant Was Aggressively Yelled At By A Manager Who Mistook Him For An Employee, So He Decided To Withdraw His Application

How managers treat employees says a lot about a company.

This man arrived for his job interview when a rude manager started yelling at him and even fired him on the spot. So he decided that’s not the work culture for him.

I don’t work for you This happened in June 2020 when I was job hunting. My old company (Let’s call them Company A) laid me off due to the pandemic. They gave me a generous 2 months’ notice, so the end of August was my last day. I applied to various companies. Even applied for a re-education program, which I took in the end. However, during the 2 months, I also applied for Company B. Their job offer was amazing – at first. 40hours/week, overtime account, 24 days of paid vacation a year (Germany, baby!) I got called in for an interview. I tend to arrive early for work/interviews/appointments. That is for me to take a breath, drink a coffee, and prepare for what is coming. The interview was at 8am. I got there at around 7:30 am. I parked in the employee parking lot. I was told it would be fine. Little did I know, it would cause an issue. That issue started when a guy in a suit and tie stormed up to the parking lot looking furious. the following conversation ensued.

Me=me (duh), Angry guy = AG, Recruiter= R, CEO=CEO AG: Where have you been?! You were supposed to be her by 7! Me: Um… I was told… AG (cutting me off): I TOLD YOU TO BE HERE BY 7! Me (confused): The e-mail stated 8am… AG: Are you stupid? We start at 7! First day and you are already late! Get out of here, you are fired! Me (realizing what happens): Sorry, you must be mis- AG: I SAID GET OUT! Me (fed up): I don’t work for you! AG: Obviously, since I fired you! Me: I never worked for you in the first place! AG: of course! It was supposed to be your first day!

At this point I had enough of him. I was about to get back into my car when another guy and a woman came out of the office building to see what the fuss was about. Turns out, he is the CEO and she is the recruiter. CEO: What the hell is going on here? AG: This lazy bum came in on his first day over 30 minutes late! CEO (looking at me, then at AG then back at me): This is unacceptable. What’s your name? Me: *My name* R: Oh, you are early AG: Early?! HE IS LATE! And fired! R: AG, he is not. He is here for a job interview. You know the vacant position on your team? He is not even an employee. AG: Why does he park here then? R: Because I told him to. His appointment is at 8am. But we can start now…

Me: With all due respect: I politely decline to work here. CEO and R: What? Me: Yeah. I am not interested in working for someone who speaks to his employees in this manner. Also I don’t want to work for someone who can’t tell who is working for him. R: I can’t blame you. I promise we will deal with this. Maybe we can reschedule for another day? Me: I’ll keep in touch with you about that. A few days later I signed a contract at Transport Company for a re-eduction program to become a train operator. I called R as promised and told her that another interview wasn’t necessary. I asked her to please remove me from the list of candidates. She did and told me I made a good choice as her father used to work for Transport Company. She also told me what happened to AG: He got fired two days after he blew up at me. They did an internal investigation and found out about a lot of misconduct and abuse towards his employees. Karma wins!

