Little Boy Didn’t Want To Attend His Friend’s Birthday Party Because Of His Fear Of Dogs, But When His Mother Asked The Parents To Put The Dog Away, They Accused Her Of Being Difficult

It’s natural for parents to want their kids to feel safe and included wherever they go, including birthday parties.

But when one mom tried to make a simple request due to her son’s fear of dogs, the dog owners made it clear they weren’t willing to compromise.

AITA Not Forcing My Son to Go To a Birthday Party because of the hosts dogs My son is 8 and in 3rd grade. He recently got invited to a friend’s birthday party at their house. Last school year, he and this friend were pretty close and started hanging out outside of school.

Turns out, my son doesn’t like going to the friend’s house because they have a pair of German Shepherds. This family are big dog people. Because of the dogs, I gently worked it out so the friend would come over to our house or we’d meet at a third space. More recently, sports have picked up, so there’s been less time for hangouts. So, inherently, we haven’t had to address or avoid going to this friend’s house.

I asked him if he wanted to go to the party. He said only if the dogs weren’t there. I said okay. I broached the topic with the friend’s parents.

And they shut it down—refusing to remove or put away the dogs. They said it’s the dogs’ house, and if they put them away, they’d destroy the room they were in. I told them my son would not be coming. They got mad. The party is next weekend. AITA?

What did Reddit think?

