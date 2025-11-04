Man Thinks A Random Girl Mistakes Him For An Uber Driver, But Then He Remembers You Don’t Get In The Front Seat Of An Uber

Imagine driving home, and as soon as you get there, the passenger door opens and a stranger gets in your car. How would you handle this situation?

In this story, one man finds himself in this exact situation, and he quickly realized what happened. Or at least, he thought he did. But then, he realized what REALLY happened.

Let’s read the whole story.

Random girl jumped in my car. I was living in London at the time and had just driven home after work and pulled up outside my flat on a terraced house street. To my surprise the front passenger door opens and this blonde girl jumps in. BG: “Hi” Me: “Ahh, This is not an Uber.”

She realized her mistake.

BG: *Looks towards me and then the colour drains from her face. “Ohh no” Promptly jumps out and ducks back into her flat without looking back. (2 doors down from mine) I parked the car, went inside by myself, and it dawned on me; Ya don’t get in the front seat of an uber!

She wasn’t looking for an Uber.

So i looked out the window and sure enough: 5 minutes later another black hatchback pulls up…. sits there a while…. BG gets in the front seat…. the car sits there a while…. BG gets out…. black hatchback drives off…. 2 doors down, party ensues. Either she got in the wrong car again or…. ….most probably the latter

That was an interesting case of mistaken identity.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Some people do sit in the passenger seat of an Uber.

An Uber driver weighs in.

This is a funny story!

This person did something similar.

I wonder if this was the girl.

At least that girl realized her mistake.

