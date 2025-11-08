Man Was Called “Boy” By A Rude Stranger In A Store, So He Told Her Off And Left Her Embarrassed In Front Of The Manager

You get to meet different kinds of people in a big-box shopping center.

This woman‘s husband was shopping for pool supplies when a rude woman mistook him for a store employee.

He ignored her several times, but she kept snapping her fingers and demanding help.

She even threatened to have the manager “fire him.”

But the manager dismissed her request, saying he doesn’t work for them.

Ocean State I don’t work here Lady My husband (41M) told me (30F) this story that happened to him yesterday, so I’m sharing it here today. Yesterday, my husband went to Ocean State Job Lot, which if you don’t know, is maybe like a Costco. I guess that would be the best way to describe it. He was making his way over to the pool section since we needed some metal-out chemicals for our son’s kiddie pool.

While there, he had a run-in with an “I don’t work here” Karen. It started when he heard a lady, who we’ll call Karen, say, “Boy,” while snapping her fingers. My husband ignored it because no one in their right mind would answer to that. Then, Karen moved closer to my husband and said again, “Hey, boy,” snapping her fingers. He ignored her again.

By the third time, Karen probably realized my husband was purposely ignoring her. So she said, “Boy, I’m talking to you,” without snapping this time. My husband responded, “Excuse me? Who are you talking to?” Karen said, “Um, you need to help me,” then started saying what she needed help with. To which my husband replied, “Yeah, I don’t work here.”

She didn’t like that answer, of course, saying, “You will help me now.” And still went on about what she needed. My husband, finally having had enough of her, cut her off and said, “Hey lady, I don’t work here.” In true Karen fashion, she said she was going to get the manager and have him fired.

My husband continued to get what he needed. Just before checking out, here came Karen with the manager. “There he is,” Karen said, pointing to my husband. The manager said, “I can’t fire him. He doesn’t work here.”

Then, the manager got smart and jokingly added: “But I can find out where he works and get him fired.” Karen stormed off, ranting about entitled people. My husband and the manager just laughed as she walked away in a huff.

Some people are too entitled, they think everyone works for them!

