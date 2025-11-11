Manager Demanded Print Shop Employees Wear Ties Even Though They Could Be Dangerous While Using The Equipment, So One Worker Bought Ridiculous Clown Bow Ties For Everyone To Wear

Some managers are so focused on enforcing rules that they forget to think about common sense.

So, what would you do if a new district manager insisted your team wear ties despite working around machines that could literally choke you?

Would you risk safety to stay compliant? Or would you find a clever way to follow the rules and prove a point at the same time?

In the following story, one print shop employee finds himself in this exact situation.

Here’s what happened.

But they aren’t wearing ties! Many years ago, I worked at a print shop that no longer has its original name, but people still call it by its original name, and it is notorious for its iffy customer service. We were a pretty laid-back, island-of-misfits store…grad students, wayward musicians, lifers, tokers, and single moms who worked two jobs…but collectively got stuff done. The P&L was unmatched to the smoke breaks taken. Our uniforms were navy pants and a button-down shirt (long or short sleeves…dealer’s choice!). We could even order a cardigan sweater, which all came from the corporate catalog.

The new District Manager wanted them to wear ties.

We get a new district manager who does a store visit. She determines that the men were not adhering to the official uniform because none of them was wearing a tie. Pause. The reason why? We have an industrial-sized laminating machine that is diabolical and easily snatches up ties. It is just a general choking hazard and makes absolutely no sense to wear for this job. She threatens to write up anyone non-compliant and puts our store on notice.

A coworker bought a large box of fun bowties to share.

Quiet storm Gil (not his real name) says, “Bet.” He reviews the handbook and sees that both neckties and bow ties are acceptable with no additional descriptions. So he orders a box of what can only be called the comical clown collection of bow ties from eBay. He puts them in the break room and tells the store to have at it. We’re talking polka dots, paisley, stripes in every color of the rainbow and of ridiculous size proportions. Honestly, a joy to witness. Customers are like, “This is interesting.” This, by the way, makes Gil and others grumpy because they are taking a stance and not trying to spend more time with customers.

Suddenly, she doesn’t force them to wear ties any longer.

A month later, the district manager visits again. We have now normalized the bow ties. She is livid. She speaks to our store manager, who shows her the employee handbook and points out how it doesn’t provide color or size parameters. Technically, they are all compliant and have taken her warning seriously. So… After she leaves, our store manager says that they no longer have to wear ties, and it is up to each employee to decide whether to wear a tie on shift. Every now and then, someone walks onto the floor with a polka dot reminder.

