Manager Fired An Employee For Asking For A Relocation Allowance, But The Tables Have Turned Years Later And Employee Got His Revenge

It’s amazing how things work out for some people.

An employee was fired by a manager for rightfully asking for a relocation allowance, but sweet revenge was delivered years later when the power dynamics were reversed.

Read the full story below for more details.

He fired so he Fired ! This is the story of one of my former colleagues. He wasn’t initially hired for a remote location, but due to financial constraints, he accepted the assignment. When he asked for the allowance he was rightfully due, the manager refused — and eventually fired him. He didn’t fight it. He quietly moved on, took up multiple jobs over the years, and worked his way up. Eventually, he became the head of a document verification unit on the client side of a major project. In an unexpected twist of fate, that same manager who fired him ended up working for a contractor — the contractor whose bills needed to be cleared by none other than… my ex-colleague.

The former employee got his former manager fired.

A $2 million invoice came in. The manager submitted it for approval. Denied. Submitted again. Denied. This happened nearly a dozen times — each time with a valid technical reason. The contractor company was on the verge of bankruptcy. In desperation, they sent a junior employee to try. My ex-colleague approved the bill and attached a short note: “If a junior staff can understand the process, why couldn’t your manager?” That was the end of the road. The manager was let go.

What a full circle moment.

The last laugh is always the loudest.

