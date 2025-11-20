Mother Thinks One Of Her Children Is Non-Verbal, But A Daycare Owner Records This Child Talking

Imagine having a child who is non-verbal. If a daycare worker told you that the child could actually talk, would you be excited, or would you accuse them of being a liar?

AITAH for playing a voice recording to prove to my friend her daughter isn’t nonverbal? So I (30f) have a friend (34f) that has a “non-verbal” daughter (3f) let’s call her Allie. I watch her 4 days out of the week in my in-home daycare. I require contracts for every child and she never filled out the special needs section. And at no point when she asked me to take Allie did she mention any type of speech delay or non speaking issue.. Although Allie didn’t speak much at first (I figured she was shy) she communicated her needs to me very well and said small things to me frequently.

Last month I was in the bathroom (I keep the door BARELY cracked with a wedge so I can listen for any dangers and they can’t walk in on me or see me) she walked by and said “Ew you stinky”. I laughed and told her mom at pickup what she said and I was met with “SHE ISN’T VERBAL WHY WOULD YOU MOCK HER” I reassured her that Allie has spoken to me quite a few times and I thought that it was a huge milestone from when she first arrived and was barely saying anything.

She told me she didn’t believe me and that it was messed up that I would make up something like that to upset her. I told her that I wasn’t trying to upset her but I wasn’t lying either. I didn’t press the issue further. Here’s where I might be the AH. I decided to record Allie (a voice recording, not her face) telling me her name and what her favorite animal is.

** I had full intention of showing mom the recording, but I was scared at first because of her blowup at me and I didn’t know how she would react. After a few short pickups and drop offs she told me it was water under the bridge and that she didn’t want to talk about it anymore. She even insisted that I went to the birthday party. After that I was just happy Allie could continue and I ended up forgetting I had the recording at all.

Fast forward to Friday (about a month later) she had a birthday party for her other child. At the party I was socializing with other family members (Honestly I’m a total dummy for forgetting that her family fully thought that she was nonverbal) I mentioned the funny things Allie has said to me while we were reading an animal book. Turns out the person I was talking to was her sister and she started yelling at me saying “SHE IS NON-VERBAL WHY ARE YOU LYING”. Both her and her sister start berating me saying that it’s messed up that I’m making this up about Allie being verbal.

At this point I’m tired of being called a liar. I have two disabled children whom my son was non-verbal for many years. I wouldn’t lie about something like this. So while everybody was staring at me I was scared and felt backed into a corner. So I (remembering I had the recording) decided to prove my case and play the voice recording.

Everybody was shocked and my friend told me to leave. I told her I didn’t want to cause issues but I’m not gonna be berated and called a liar. She said that I crossed the line recording her daughter and that I’m a jerk for embarrassing her at the party. Now I feel horrible and wondering if I should have just let it go..

Shouldn’t this family be excited to learn that Allie isn’t non-verbal? Wouldn’t that be great news? Getting so upset about being told she can talk seems pretty wild.

