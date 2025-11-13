Neighbor Finds It Difficult To Walk Down The Sidewalk Due To All The Garbage Bins Everywhere, So He Steps In The Neighbors’ Yards

If you were walking down the sidewalk but garbage bins were out waiting to be emptied by the garbage truck, would you tiptoe around the bins, or would you find an easier place to walk?

In this story, one neighbor who is temporarily walking with a cane decides to take the second option.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

Don’t want me walking on your lawn? Don’t leave your garbage can blocking the sidewalk. Here’s something small and petty I do when on my daily walk around the neighborhood. You’re supposed to put your trash by the curb once a week on garbage pickup day. Since everyone in my neighborhood uses different trash collection companies, every day of the work week, there are multiple garbage toters by the curb.

It was difficult walking around the garbage bins.

I had a recent injury to my knee that required walking with a cane. No company specifies that garbage toters can’t be in the middle of the sidewalk. It was annoying and really an inconvenience to step into the street to go around them when I was using a cane.

There was an easy workaround.

I started walking around them by stepping on people’s lawns, not destroying landscape, but walking a step or two on their property. People in my neighborhood get very upset when children or anyone else walks on their grass. No one’s ever challenged me, but I still feel an ounce of satisfaction by doing this when the sidewalk is completely blocked.

If they don’t want him walking in the grass, they can move the trash bins of that it’s easier to walk around.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

The neighbors know what they’re doing.

They could put the cane to good use!

Here’s a good suggestion.

This person can relate to this situation.

If they don’t like it, they can stop blocking the sidewalk.

