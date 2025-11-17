Night Owl Tried To Respect His Brother’s Sleep Schedule, But The Smallest Noise Set Off A Big Fight

Every roommate living situation has its quirks, but things get even tougher when that roommate is family.

One brother thought a quiet snack after work was harmless, until it became the reason his brother couldn’t sleep.

AITA for making food at 4am? So I have a roommate—my brother—who recently went back to school and has to wake up early, around 5:30 a.m., for class.

Sometimes, though, I have to eat late at night because I don’t get home from work until midnight and have a hard time going to sleep after. I usually hit the gym and eat late at night, and when I do make food, all I use is the microwave (I open it before it hits 0), maybe open the fridge a couple of times, but that’s it.

I don’t actually cook anything or use any pots or pans. I literally go to my room to put the food onto my bowl or plate, all while being as quiet as possible. When I’m done, I put the dishes in the sink—but I avoid washing them to limit noise.

Anyway, he keeps getting mad at me for this. To be fair, our doors are sliding doors and don’t block noise very well, and he’s a bit closer to the kitchen than my room in our apartment. I just bought him some earplugs, so hopefully that helps. AITA?

What did Reddit think?

Maybe the microwave in a different location could help dampen some of the noise.

This commenter thinks 4AM is just too late to be making food.

