Night-Shift Employee Requested Time Off From Her Manager Due To Constant Headaches, But She Got A Sarcastic Response That She Took Literally

Work schedules should be implemented clearly, not vaguely.

If your manger told you to make your own schedule, what would you do?

This night-shift employee requested a night off to recover from constant headaches, but her manager responded with a snappy remark, telling her to “make your own schedule.”

Check out the full story below to see what she did.

I made my own schedule I work the night shift as a cashier at a 24/7 convenience store. My shift is from 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Usually, my coworker and I switch tasks. Like she’s at the counter while I help the customers.

This employee was suffering from constant headaches.

Lately, I’ve been dealing with constant headaches, so I asked our manager if I could take a night off. But instead of approving it, she snapped, “If you don’t like the schedule, make your own.” So I did. I skipped two nights, then worked only four hours on the third night. Then, I took another night off after that.

When she came back, her manager scolded her.

When I finally came back, she scolded me, saying, “That’s not what I meant.” I told her, “Well, you said make my own schedule, so I did.” Now the whole staff, whether day shift or night shift, is asking if they can customize their schedules, too. Funny how she suddenly cares about “clear communication.” Shoutout to our manager of the year. Ma’am knows it all.

That really backfired for the manager!

Be careful when you challenge your employee to “make your own schedule.”

