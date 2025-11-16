Older Sister Is Usually Okay With Babysitting Her Younger Sister, But She Doesn’t Want To Babysit When It Means Missing A Class She Likes

Imagine being an older sister who is still living at home with your mom and younger sister.

Would you be willing to babysit your younger sister whenever your mom asked, or would you think it would be okay to say no if you had other plans?

In this story, one young woman doesn’t want to babysit her sister when she has other plans. Should she do it anyway?

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITA for not looking after my little sister? I’m 22 (f) and unemployed. I still live with my mum and I recently started an all girls course that i really enjoy. We do fitness, wellbeing walks and we also do job search as well, it’s also a good way for me to socialise as I don’t have many friends. But I’ve been unemployed for a while now and I make sure to help my mum out as much as possible.

She’s okay with babysitting her little sister…sometimes.

One thing I normally do is babysit my younger sister when my mum volunteers. That’s something my mum enjoys because it gets her out to do something but she’s been doing it for years now. My little sister is currently off on school holiday so my mum expects me to look after my little sister. I looked after her Wednesday just passed so I wasn’t able to go to my course and she also expects me to look after her next week so my mum can volunteer but I don’t find that fair.

She’s worried about getting kicked out of her course.

My mum got mad at me. I’m normally stuck in the house all the time so I insist on looking after my sister so my mum can get out and do stuff but the one time I find something I enjoy and makes a positive impact. She still expects me to drop everything. I was also told at the start of the course that they won’t hesitate to kick anyone off who doesn’t come in and I’ve already been off a few times. I don’t want to risk that. I’m just looking for some advice.

She needs to talk this out with her so that they figure out a time for her to babysit that doesn’t interfere with missing her course.

Let’s see what advice Reddit has to offer.

Her mom needs to find someone else to babysit.

This is a good question.

Wednesdays are off limits.

Her sister is not her responsibility.

Babysitting her sister shouldn’t have to be her top priority.

