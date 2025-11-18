Pregnant Woman Is Due Between Thanksgiving And Christmas, So She Doesn’t Want To Travel For The Holidays This Year

Imagine being pregnant and your due date is mid-December. Would you still travel for Thanksgiving and Christmas, or would you stay close to home this holiday season?

AITA for “canceling” the holidays? I (28F) and my husband (29M) are expecting our second baby. I’m due in mid-December and the baby literally could come anytime between Thanksgiving and Christmas. In the past, we have traveled to his extended family (about 1.5 hours) for Thanksgiving and spent the weekend, and for Christmas, we spend 3-5 days before with my family (2.5 hours away), come home Christmas Eve, and then spend Christmas Day afternoon/a few days after with his immediate family, who are nearby.

This year will be different.

Because of the timing, my husband asked me what I wanted to do, and I said we can probably attend a Thanksgiving gathering, but I want to stay local. For Christmas, I said I don’t want to make any plans, but we decided that if in the moment, we feel up to going somewhere, or if my toddler and husband want to go, or we want to have guests, then we can, but we don’t want to commit or make any promises.

They told everyone about their decision.

We gave everyone a heads up that we won’t be traveling for the holidays and everyone was initially fine with it, however as people are making holiday plans, there has been pushback from both sides. My family is upset that they don’t get to see our toddler, and have said that we are “canceling” the holidays at her expense.

New parents shouldn’t be expected to host Christmas!

Most recently, my in laws said they wanted to have Christmas Day at our house so everyone could meet the new baby and so we wouldn’t be excluded. My husband firmly said no and shut the conversation down, but now they are annoyed at us too.

Her husband can go if he wants to.

Many family members also think that we are being unreasonable, especially for my husband and toddler not planning on going to gatherings. They said they understand me not wanting to go, but that my husband still should be able to.

They’re not being unreasonable. They’re doing what is best for their family this holiday season. Next year, most likely things will go back to normal.

Their families will just have to accept their decision this year.

Let's see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person suggests staying home.

Here's the perspective of a mom who was due around the same time.

This mom gave birth in October and still stayed home for the holidays.

She never should've been expected to do that!

Their families really do sound entitled.

There's always next year!

