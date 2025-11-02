Pregnant Woman Thought Her Life Was Perfect, But When Her Husband Filed For Divorce, She Moved Across The Country

Imagine having a happy marriage and a baby on the way, but then your husband tells you he wants a divorce. After you recovered from the shock, would you do everything you could to make sure he was still involved in his baby’s life, or would you do what you needed to do to prioritize your own life?

AITAH for moving back home after my husband left me even though I’m pregnant? I’ve been getting cruel messages from my ex, his family, and our friends for the past few days. My soon to be ex husband Levi 33m and I 28f have been together for a decade, married for 5 years. I’m currently pregnant with our first baby and due next month. After I graduated I moved back to his hometown (a major city on the west coast) with him. I’m from a bigger city in the Midwest, but loved living out there. I thought we were happy.

We planned our baby and were so excited.

But a few weeks ago he told me he was going to file for divorce. He said he didn’t want to be tied down anymore, he was still young and needed to live his life etc. He said there was nobody else but I know since then he’s been seeing someone. He wanted me to move out but this is my house too, I put down the down payment even. So he’s been staying with his friend Louis. I can’t afford to live here on my own while maintaining my lifestyle. Sure i COULD make it work, but it wouldn’t be the kind of lifestyle I’d want to live Especially with a baby.

I make really good money even but it’s so expensive. I have friends for sure but not the support system he does. No family here. So I’ve decided to move back home, and luckily my company has a location in my hometown so I was able to keep my job. My parents have been so supportive. They’re divorced and hate one another but are now combined in their hatred of Levi which is interesting to see.

They’ve secured me a nice rental home in my city and refuse to let me pay them back, saying I need to save for buy my next house. They’re paying for my divorce lawyer and my copays at my new doctor here. They’re paying said I’m doing the right thing for my baby and are happy to help, my mom is about to retire and even wants to watch my baby while I work after my maternity leave. So it’s been an ideal situation for me!

Levi is furious. He’s claiming that I moved to get back at him and am going to try to keep him out of our baby’s life. I explained very clearly that I couldn’t afford to be a single mom in San Diego but he doesn’t believe me. He’s told everyone i moved back to get the upper hand on custody. That’s not why I moved but it’s definitely a plus.

His job doesn’t have any locations here and they won’t keep him if he moves. He could get another job here of course, but he says that’s too much to ask of him. I told him I’d be going for child support once the baby is born and he told me I needed to make up my mind: could he be a dad or no. I told him he was going to be a dad regardless and if he doesn’t want to move here then he would be a dad by paying child support. I don’t think I’m the jerk, I think I’m doing what I have to do. But idk what I’m supposed to say to all these people texting and calling me and telling me I’m keeping Levi’s baby from him.

