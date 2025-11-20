Roommates Argue About Cleaning, So One Roommate Tells The Other He Can No Longer Use His Stuff

Imagine moving in with a roommate who is a friend of a friend. Would you do your best to try to get along, or would you nitpick each other over problems both big and small?

In this story, two roommates keep fighting over situations where one person doesn’t clean up their mess quickly enough.

It has escalated to the point that one roommate no longer trusts the other roommate with his things.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for telling my roommate he cannot use my things, in an apartment where I own almost everything? I (27M) moved in with a friend of a friend (27M) less than a year ago. The apartment had crazy cheap rent; he had few belongings so I could bring most of my furniture easily. Things were fine at first, but over time his behavior became increasingly rude: music past midnight; coming home drunk/loud; sharing with me how he ticked off his friend on purpose. He has broken my belongings and argued that it was an accident so he shouldn’t have to repay me. He has also skipped scheduled roommate chats, saying he “didn’t feel like talking.”

They had a fight over kale.

Things worsened after I rushed to work and left kale in the sink. He sent six paragraphs saying I made the kitchen “filthy.” I said his response was overblown and dumb. He exploded, calling me “freaking dirty.” Later I apologized for my words and the mess and promised professional communication in the future, and asked for the same grace I give him. He refused to apologize, saying he’s entitled to say whatever he feels when angry and I shouldn’t have angered him in the first place.

Then they fought about trash.

Later, he left a bag of trash and flies in the bin with no liner. When I told him to take it out, he said I was unreasonable, then said I was projecting a villain persona onto him due to my “unresolved childhood trauma”. He said he was always respectful to me. I reminded him he called me “freaking dirty.” He became furious and stormed off. I began leaving no trace I exist in shared spaces to avoid conflict.

Painting the hallway became another problem.

Months later, he asked to repaint the hallway solo. He left a shelf on the ground and my stool covered in paint. I told him to fix them; he insisted it was my responsibility since painting was hard on him. Eventually, he put up the shelf crooked and too high for me to reach (I’m short, he’s tall). He refused to fix it, saying he’d done enough.

He finally couldn’t take it anymore!

After a month (his own promised deadline) to fix everything, I told him he could no longer use my stuff since he didn’t respect my belongings or time. He exploded, called me petty, vindictive, and accused me of trying to ruin his time at his sister’s wedding by texting him that day (I didn’t know it was her wedding), and he didn’t care about my stuff anyways. He asked if fixing my stuff would regain his access to my things. I said no. I said I’d send a list of off-limits items. He responded he doesn’t want it and would avoid my stuff entirely and demanded I remove my shelf since he “never gave permission” for it. I said that was baseless and illogical.

He’s not sure what to do.

He’s since told friends I’m punishing him. Yesterday a bathroom shelf was on the floor and he ignored my text asking if he knew anything about it. I’m anxious all the time now. Friends say I need to move out for my safety. I feel it’s unfair to lose my home over him, especially given the rent and moving costs. Others suggest making his life hell so he moves out, but I don’t want that conflict either. Our mutual friend declined to get involved. AITA for banning him from using my things after repeated disregard for me, my time, and my belongings?

That’s a tough situation, but it doesn’t sound like living with this roommate is working. He either needs to move out or convince the roommate to move out.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person suggests a lock.

But everyone else suggests moving out.

The roommate is not to be trusted.

Unless the roommate’s name isn’t on the least. Then kick him out!

Safety and sanity are more important than cheap rent.

