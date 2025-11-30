Roommates Decide To Move Out Of Apartment Due To Their Horrible Landlord, But The Landlord Doesn’t Seem To Realize They Moved Out

Imagine renting an apartment, but your landlord doesn’t pay the electric bill or internet bill, so those keep getting turned off. How long would you keep living there, and when you left, would you get revenge?

In this story, two roommates are in a nightmare renting situation like this, and eventually they move out.

The revenge may be pretty long lasting because the landlord doesn’t seem to realize they left.

Let’s read the whole story.

Don’t want to Answer our request for a walkthrough and key exchange? Then we will leave without letting you know. Finding affordable housing where I live is nearly impossible. So when my roommate and I finally managed to secure an apartment through an acquaintance we were thrilled. It felt like a huge relief even though the rent was higher than what we could comfortably afford. Because the rent included utilities and internet we convinced ourselves it was worth it and decided to overlook a few glaring red flags.

That was a big mistake.

It did not take long before the problems started. The first time was when our electricity was cut off not because of us but because our landlord had not paid the bill. We spent five days without power which also meant we lost everything in the fridge. Legally this meant we were not required to pay rent for those days but when we pointed this out our landlord flat out refused to reimburse us. Taking him to court would have cost more time and money than simply letting it go. Then it happened again. The heating was cut in November. After that the internet began getting cut every other month. Eventually we just started paying the internet provider directly just to ensure we had a stable connection.

Enough was eventually enough!

Through all of this we never once failed to pay our rent on time. The problem was our landlord. He simply was not passing it on. The final straw came when the police showed up at our apartment with a search warrant in his name. They searched the entire place even barging in on me while I was in the shower. That was the moment we knew we had to leave. In truth we had decided long before to move out but finding a new place in this market was incredibly difficult.

The landlord didn’t even bother to respond.

We did give him notice, we sent a text with our departure date requested a walkthrough and asked about exchanging the keys and deposit. We also mailed a formal letter to his legally registered address (yes this is an actual thing in Germany) though of course his registered address was our apartment. In the letter we included documentation of the utility cuts and the police search as grounds for breaking the contract. He never responded. Not to our text. Not to our mail. No call. Nothing. He ghosted us. We already that we would never see our deposit , he’s clearly not great with money. So we left, no rotting food in the fridge and no shrimp in a lamp but we didn’t bother to clean up either .

The landlord really needs to check his mail.

But here is where the petty revenge kicks in. After months of being ignored after being left without heat, power and internet and after the drama of the police walking through our place we walked away. And now he is the one desperately texting us daily begging to know if we are going to pay rent pleading for us to respond asking if we could scan his important mail that is still arriving at our old address. If ghosting is his game we are more than happy to play.

I wonder how long it’s going to take for the landlord to realize they moved out!

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Here’s a recommendation for small claims court.

Another person loves this revenge.

This person would’ve handled it differently.

Everyone seemed to like the revenge.

The landlord will be in for a surprise when he finally checks his mail.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.