Rude Man At Subway Station Takes Up All The Seats, So When The Train Arrives, One Passenger Makes Sure He Doesn’t Have Anywhere To Sit

If you’re taking public transportation at a busy time, there’s a chance you’ll have to stand instead of sit.

If you were waiting for a train and all of the seats in the waiting area were taken up by one rude person and that rude person’s bags, would you ask them to move their bags, silently fume, or plot your revenge?

In this story, one subway passenger finds themselves in this situation and chooses the last option.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

Take up every seat while waiting 12 minutes for a train? Now you’re standing for 45 minutes instead. So I take the subway (underground public train) almost everyday. There’s often a few seats at the station since some trains take a while to arrive.

How rude!

One dude is sitting and has bags taking up not one, not two, but ALL of the available seats. He sees me and several others standing and doesn’t move any of them. I politely say excuse me and he either doesn’t speak English or ignores me.

She wasn’t going to let him take up all the seats on the train too.

Twelve minutes later, the train arrives and it is busy. There’s only several seats available. He grabs his 5 bags and starts walking to an open seat. At the last second I jump in front of him right before he can sit.

Serves him right!

Since it was last second, all other available seats are now taken by the other people who were waiting. I make direct eye contact and smile smugly as the man who couldn’t be bothered to move one bag so someone could sit now has to stand over 3x as long.

That worked out well, but not for the rude man. I hope he learned his lesson, but probably not.

