She Wasn’t Planning On Repairing Her Old Car, But Her Dad Repaired It Without Asking And Expects Her To Pay The Bill

When it comes to old cars, the longer you use them, the more costly they become.

The woman in this story was preparing to move to a new city and had no plans to keep her old car.

But her father decided to fix it without telling her, so she was shocked to receive a repair bill afterward.

Now, they’re arguing about something that could have been avoided in the first place.

AITA for being mad at my dad for fixing my car without telling me and then giving me the bill? My dad decided to repair my car without saying anything to me. Then he handed me the bill after. It’s over $200 for context. I get that he was trying to help, and I do appreciate it. But I’m honestly mad that he didn’t ask me first.

This woman thinks it’s not worth putting more money into her old car.

My car is over 15 years old, has more than 260,000 km, and a ton of problems — brakes, tires, alignment, etc. It’s really not worth putting more money into at this point. I was planning on selling the parts or something. I’m also moving out next week to a big city with great public transportation. I’ve been saying for months that I don’t even want a car anymore. I won’t have a parking spot, and I’d rather save money for moving out.

Her dad got mad at her when she told him she didn’t want the car fixed.

I told my dad I didn’t expect to pay for the repair and that I didn’t even want the car fixed. So he got really defensive and said things like “I’ll remember this.” And “People who don’t own cars don’t have a life.” Now, he’s mad at me, and I feel guilty but also annoyed because I never asked him to do any of this. And now he expects me to pay for it.

She plans to sell her car cheaply.

I’ll pay, of course. It’s my car, and at the end of the day, I’ll probably just sell it cheap. But I’m still mad. AITA here?

Her dad should’ve asked first, but she’s not wrong to be upset.

Even helpful actions can cause tension when done without permission.

