Stay-At-Home Mom Handles Every Night Wakeup And Early Morning With Three Kids, But Her Husband Thinks She’s Selfish To Ask Him To Take Saturdays

A 26-year-old stay-at-home mom to three young kids is running on fumes.

She’s up multiple times a night and starts most mornings before sunrise, while her husband gets to sleep in until 9 on weekends.

She thinks it’s only fair that he takes Saturday mornings so she can catch up on rest—but he insists she’s being ungrateful and selfish.

AITAH for wanting my husband to wake up with the kids on Saturday mornings so I can sleep in? I (26F) am a SAHM to three kids (4M, 2M, 9months M). I handle all the nighttime wakeups and usually wake for the day between 5-6:30am (with the occasional 5am) My husband (32M) works full-time outside the home, M–F. He wakes at 6am for work, but on weekends he likes to sleep until 9. The kids never try to wake him, because they know I’m the one who always gets up.

Naturally.

It’s been an ongoing argument that he takes Saturday mornings so I can rest. This morning I asked him to get up, and he did, but he was upset with me the rest of the morning because I was “already awake” when the kids tried to wake me. Tonight he told me I’m unappreciative of how hard he works.

Ah, here we go.

He also said our 9 month old should be sleeping through the night, and that me tending to him is “my choice.” He told me if I posted this on AITA, everyone would say I’m being selfish. So Reddit… AITA for thinking it’s fair that I get one morning a week to sleep in? A note to add…he’s a wonderful husband and father in many other ways. We have a strong relationship, it’s just this particular conflict we struggle with. I genuinely want to know if I’m being unfair with that I’m asking.

Reddit sided with her.

Parenting doesn’t end when the workweek does, and asking for one morning off is hardly unreasonable when she’s on call 24/7.

This person has a solution.

This person says Hubby could use some education.

And this person thinks this request is perfectly fair.

If “selfish” means finally getting a full night’s sleep, then every exhausted parent would be guilty.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.