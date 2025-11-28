Supervisor At Car Dealership Insists On Verifying Car Buyer’s Employment, But The Car Buyer Owns His Own Business

Imagine buying a new car, and the manager at the car dealership insists on verifying your employment. That sounds reasonable enough, right?

What would you do if you owned your own business? Who would verify your employment?

In this story, one business owner is in this exact situation, and it gets pretty ridiculous when the manager at the car dealership insists on verifying his employment.

Let’s read the whole story.

Manager not knowing the full story I own my business. Have for decades. Anyone who runs a credit background on me would find that. I just bought a car yesterday and financed through the dealer. They had to check that I was employed by the business. Sales guy and I laughed about it. He had seen that information.

This seems ridiculous.

Manager comes in and says they won’t sell me the car unless I can prove I’m employed by the business. Okay. Makes sense. We have Fridays off and most calls get forwarded to my business mobile. Manager is losing his cool as we’re laughing about calling the office to check my employment. Even after telling him I was the one who verifies employment.

It gets even more ridiculous!

So he grabs the paperwork and calls the office number. My phone rings. He makes me go through the whole verification over the phone even though I’m sitting two feet away. It was ridiculous that he would only talk to me over the phone.

This is so crazy.

At the end he had to sign something. So I called the dealership and asked to speak to the manager. He had to go back to his office to take the call from me asking him to come sign the paperwork. Not exactly malicious, but might be the most fun I’ve had buying a car.

I can’t even believe that actually happened, but I guess it did. How would the manager even keep a straight face talking over the phone to someone who was sitting across from him?

This is the funniest car buying story I’ve ever read!

