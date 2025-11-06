Supportive Boyfriend Is Totally Happy To Visit His Girlfriend’s Parents On The Weekend, But He Wishes They Could Leave Earlier

Even if you’ve been in a relationship with your partner for a long time, there are likely several areas in which you don’t see eye to eye.

And this goes without saying, since you’re still individuals with your own opinions, experiences, and differences in upbringing – it’s what makes relationships strong and special.

AITA for asking my girlfriend if we can leave when we’re at her parents? My girlfriend’s parents had her when they were a lot younger than my parents, so she has two younger siblings. Due to this, we go over to her house for all the holidays and just generally a lot more often. Her parents are also more attached to seeing her often as she always lived close, and never was far until she moved in with me. All of this is completely understandable and I’m for it. I want her siblings to know their big sis is always there for them.

We probably go over every other weekend or so for dinner. Often we arrive at around 3pm to 5pm and end up usually staying for at least four or five hours, at which I begin to get a bit antsy and tired. Tonight I was honestly about to fall asleep on the couch and told my girlfriend I was super tired, and asked if we could leave soon. She said yes in a few minutes, and then proceeded to have another drink – and then 30-45 mins go by. I was starting to get a bit upset as we had yet to feed our dog for the night, and I knew that if I didn’t speak up, we would’ve been there for another one to two hours at least, and I likely would’ve fallen asleep on the couch.

I really like her family, but every time we go over there, it’s almost like she forgets I’m even there – especially when her friends are there too. She’ll maybe check on me every hour or so for thirty seconds, and I’ll go into the kitchen where she’s hanging far more often to try and engage with what she’s doing, but usually its not easy to be in these girl convos for long. I hate having to ask her to leave, I try to just let her know “hey baby, I’m getting really sleepy and we still need to feed our dog,” but I often find I do have to press it a bit or I will genuinely fall asleep on the couch. Also I have to drive home every time and we live 30 mins away.

She never asks to leave when we’re at my parents, but I feel like I’m always watching to notice if she’s feeling tired or isn’t having fun or something, so she doesn’t have to awkwardly ask. We generally don’t stay too long either. AITA?

