Teenage Girl Is Sick Of Her Dad Prioritizing His Stepkids Over Her, So She Decides She Doesn’t Want To Go To A Concert With Him

Imagine making plans with your dad to do something just the two of you. Now imagine those same plays but your stepsister is tagging along.

Would you be okay with that or furious?

In this story, one teenage girl is in that exact situation, but she’s not sure if she handled it correctly.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

AITA for giving the concert ticket I promised to my dad to someone else after I found out he was planning to take my stepsister with us? My parents have been divorced most of my life and I had a good relationship with dad until I was 11. That’s when he remarried and I felt like he prioritized his stepkids but mostly his stepdaughter who’s my age. Suddenly he was showing up less to stuff like my hockey games and he was always cheering me on at those.

The stepsister seemed like the dad’s favorite child.

Any plans we made he’d try to bring his stepdaughter into and he’d ask me why I wasn’t doing more to bond with her. He didn’t care as much about me bonding with his stepson but it was like his stepdaughter was all he cared about.

Sometimes he ruined the few moments we had together by saying how much he wished she was there with us. Or he’d answer calls when he didn’t answer calls when he was with them.

Staying away sounds like a good idea.

I started going to his house less. I’m 16 so I can choose that as long as I still go some of the time. Dad was like I miss you, why don’t you come every other week like you used to and I told him why. He asked me why I was acting like I hated his stepdaughter.

It’s not about the stepdaughter. It’s about the dad’s clear favoritism.

I told him I didn’t hate her but I don’t want to include her in our time. I told him I don’t want to feel like I come in second and like he doesn’t care so much now. He asked me how he cares more about his stepkids. I said he goes to all his stepson’s football games and he goes to all his stepdaughter’s competitions and recitals. He doesn’t even go to half of mine anymore when he used to. And I told him he stays to watch them practice but never comes to mine. Then I brought up the phone calls and how if anyone calls while he’s with me he answers but if he’s with them he mutes his phone. I told him I deserved the same level of consideration.

But the dad eventually came around.

I told him to leave me alone since he wanted to fight with me on it. And things were so tense for a few weeks. He then apologized to me and said he wanted to make it up to me and he asked if I’d give him the second concert ticket I got for my birthday and take him and we can have the day to ourselves.

This would be a nice bonding time.

I asked him if that meant just him and me and he said yes. He said he was sorry to have made me feel that way and he never wanted me to feel less important. So I told him he could have the other ticket and we’d go together. I didn’t give it to him though and now I’m glad because last week I found out he bought a ticket so his stepdaughter could come with us. Dad got mad at me because I got crying mad at him and I told him he wasn’t getting it.

She picked a different family member to get the ticket.

I ended up giving it to my grandma and she decided to come with me (and two of my friends who already had their own tickets). Dad told me it was a spiteful move and that he couldn’t afford a second one. Then he said his stepdaughter couldn’t go on her own. I told him she’s not welcome to come with us or tag along and he can figure it out. I even said bleep you to him because I was THAT mad.

The dad is still upset.

My dad tried to get my mom to discipline me for it but she had my back. He said I’m being taught to be childish and spiteful and he said even saying his stepdaughter isn’t welcome around me and my friends says how I’ll punish others when my feelings get hurt. AITA?

How does this dad not see that an outing with just one child is different than an outing with that child plus the stepchild the first child was just complaining about!

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

She needs to prioritize herself.

Actions definitely speak louder than words!

He lied.

This person thinks the dad is being creepy.

He had to have known she’d be upset.

