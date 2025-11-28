Terrible Employee Was Getting Promoted Over Him Because Of Her Closeness To The Manager, So Another Employee Devised A Plan To Get Her Fired

Promotions aren’t always about hard work; it’s about who you know.

A terrible employee was promoted over this man despite his seniority; it was all because she was close to the manager. But he came up with a plan to stop her next promotion, and it worked brilliantly.

Read the full story below.

Got her fired before she could get promoted This person and I, we’ll call her Karen, started working at this fast-food place around the same time. I was like 18 at the time, she was like 16. I started working there because my friend worked there, and he became the GM before getting fired for reasons he doesn’t even know, but we did goof off a lot, so it’s not a total shock. Anyways, that led to one of the new guys, who had just turned 21, to become GM, which wasn’t too bad. Fast forward to around now, I (19M) started dating this girl “Gina” (17F), who also worked there, and the GM, as well as some others, thought the age gap was weird, and I think because of this, they refused to promote me like they said they would and because I was friends with the old GM. I wasn’t too upset—I mean, it’s fast food—but I wanted more money, and on top of that, they decided to promote Karen to a person in charge (a manager that runs shifts but not like the big boss like AM or GM).

Karen got promoted over this man.

I thought that made no sense because she’s very immature, talks about getting high all the time like she’s cool for doing it (like yeah, I smoke too, but I don’t have any reason to talk about it, especially at work). She vapes in the back where the cameras couldn’t see, and most importantly, she would talk about her intimate life at 17 or younger, which is wildly inappropriate. I’m pretty sure she was only promoted because she had recently turned 18 and they needed more PICs. On top of that, she and the GM, now like 23, started getting really close—not like romantically, but to the point where they would go to restaurants together at like 4 a.m. alone while he had a girlfriend. This was after he was talking about my girlfriend and me, saying our age gap was weird, but whatever. So, admittedly, I was frustrated with that decision, but still didn’t really care all too much.

Karen said he needs to grow up.

One of Gina’s friends started working there, Heather, and eventually got promoted over me, too because she became such good friends with Karen. Gina and I talked about how it made no sense because Heather was new and I was clearly more qualified. Gina then told Heather that she was happy for her promotion but that it seemed like she only got it because she was friends with Karen. Heather then told Karen, who then started talking smack about my girlfriend and me, but mainly my girlfriend, saying “she needs to grow up.” This had us both mad because this was coming from the weed-smoking, over-sharing, pick-me girl who messes around on her shifts and plays cards and Among Us in the middle of a shift. But even then, I still didn’t care too much, I just thought I’d put it behind me and be the bigger person.

Karen was up for another promotion.

Eventually, they needed another AM because the higher-ups needed more people to take care of the store and stuff, so they tried to promote Karen, but she’s so bad at her job that she failed. Instead of saying “promote someone else,” the GM said they were just gonna re-train her, which is just stupid. I was really thinking of quitting because I did not want her as my boss, and the fact that the GM was so biased toward getting his little Discord kitten promoted was annoying me because it’s ridiculous. One day, my girlfriend and I jokingly said we should take a video of her vaping and send it to the Regional Manager (this is the person above the GM who is corporate, so they are very strict about the rules). Vaping in the store at all is a fireable offense, but people have gotten in trouble for it before and only got a slap on the wrist. Jokes turned into reality, as the next thing we did was get a video of her vaping in the back in 4K. The plan was that she would just get demoted or just not become AM, as corporate wouldn’t like that, and they already didn’t like her because of her being so bad at her job.

So he sent a video of Karen vaping in the store to the regional manager.

I’m not normally a snitch, and I do not care about vaping in the store at all, but I disliked her so much and wanted her demoted so bad that I sent the video to the Regional Manager with a whole paragraph of nonsense saying it was unfair and all that. The Regional Manager responded, saying she’d handle it and hearted the message, which I thought was funny, showing how she wanted something to get her out. A couple of days later, she was fired, and I had unnecessary amounts of euphoria. She suspected we had something to do with it, but she doesn’t know for sure. Now she works at Walmart, and she looks miserable, as she’s not just doing nothing and getting paid $20 an hour anymore, and I love it.

That’s how you end Karen’s reign.

When teens are in charge, expect petty drama.

