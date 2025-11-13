November 13, 2025 at 3:55 pm

The Shirk Report – Volume 866

by Ashley Dreiling

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com.

 

20 IMAGES

Friday!
Welcome to the neighborhood
Just Air Force things
Tony Alva in 1978
If rockets were transparent
Safety first
Pure joy and teamwork on the field
Too much detergent in the washing machine
Something spendid
Trying to cut a sunbeam
Natural rock formation of Columbia looks like a whale jumping out of the ocean
Inside throat of a flute player
Parachute jump
Leaf sheep (sea slug)
Creative car repairs
“Goodbye and thank you”
For my boyfriend’s birthday
Is this street for real?
Louis Vuitton in long exposure
Until next week

10 ARTICLES

20 Major Hotel Fails from Around the World
Google Translate app starts explaining itself with AI ‘understanding’
The True Crime Stories You See on TV Are Leaving Out Something Big
Here’s When Timing Your Nutrient Intake Actually Matters
Senior Aides Spill All the Tea on Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla “Noticeably Tense” Relationship
Scientists need your toenails
People Reveal What Sisterly Love is Really All About
If You Can Read This, You’re About to Get Scammed
The one Jane Austen scene people are still arguing about
How to Lead When the Conditions for Success Suddenly Disappear

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND

