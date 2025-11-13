The Shirk Report – Volume 866
Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com.
20 IMAGES
– Friday!
– Welcome to the neighborhood
– Just Air Force things
– Tony Alva in 1978
– If rockets were transparent
– Safety first
– Pure joy and teamwork on the field
– Too much detergent in the washing machine
– Something spendid
– Trying to cut a sunbeam
– Natural rock formation of Columbia looks like a whale jumping out of the ocean
– Inside throat of a flute player
– Parachute jump
– Leaf sheep (sea slug)
– Creative car repairs
– “Goodbye and thank you”
– For my boyfriend’s birthday
– Is this street for real?
– Louis Vuitton in long exposure
– Until next week
10 ARTICLES
– 20 Major Hotel Fails from Around the World
– Google Translate app starts explaining itself with AI ‘understanding’
– The True Crime Stories You See on TV Are Leaving Out Something Big
– Here’s When Timing Your Nutrient Intake Actually Matters
– Senior Aides Spill All the Tea on Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla “Noticeably Tense” Relationship
– Scientists need your toenails
– People Reveal What Sisterly Love is Really All About
– If You Can Read This, You’re About to Get Scammed
– The one Jane Austen scene people are still arguing about
– How to Lead When the Conditions for Success Suddenly Disappear
5 VIDEOS
UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.