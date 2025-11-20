November 20, 2025 at 3:55 pm

The Shirk Report – Volume 867

by Ashley Dreiling

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com.

 

20 IMAGES

Friday!
Daft pumpkin
Some crazy moments from the rally
Close up of engines firing on the largest rocket ever
Miniature house come to life
Kevin from ‘The Office’ officiating a wedding with Rizzler as ring bearer
The sheer terror that only a vacuum invokes
College football in Laramie, Wyoming
One of those days
Daily dose of Vitamin D
Four windows on a train
Absolute pros operate the tarp during rain delays
“Smile and wave, boys”
Oddly satisfying wood carving
This has to be a population record
Milkaholic
Choosing shoes
What a wholesome classic
Festival of lights
Until next week

10 ARTICLES

How Artists Are Keeping ‘The Lost Art’ of Neon Signs Alive
Odd Photos That Will Make You Look Twice
Rare 19th-century coins found after fire at historic tavern
Cyprus has a cat problem: One feline for every resident
What does it mean to be ‘chronically online’?
The Low Life: When Americans Fell for Sunken Living Rooms
Ozempic for All
Why Are You Still Single? Here’s What People Said.
Apple Will Finally Let You Control How Liquid Glass Looks
Veterinarians Share The Absolute Worst Things You Can Do At The Vet

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shirk Volume 867 Featured Image The Shirk Report Volume 867

The Sifter