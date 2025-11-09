Two Little Boys Need To Sit Down In The Airport, But There Aren’t Two Seats Available Together

Imagine traveling with two little kids who desperately need to sit down, and since they’re little kids, you obviously all need to sit together.

If you were in a crowded airport where there weren’t any empty seats together, what would you do?

In this story, one person decides to politely ask another passenger to move over a seat so there will be two seats together.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

Crowded Paris airport seating A few years back my sister and I were traveling through Paris to Rome with my 7 and 4 year old nephews for a trip to Italy. When we landed in Paris there was a very long walk from the landing gate and customs to our gate. When we finally got to our gate area it was very crowded.

The nephews really needed to sit down.

My 7 year old nephew at the time needed to sit. He has blade prosthetics and they were getting tight and needed replacing soon. Plus, the air travel makes his legs swell a bit. Anyway, we get to the gate and he needs to sit and we’re trying to contain the wild 4 year old too. I approach a women seated between 2 empty seats and ask her politely if she could please move one seat over so the boys could sit together, pointing at my nephews legs telling her he needs to sit.

She absolutely refused and I think she thought we would look elsewhere for seats together, but I turned to my sister and sis proceeds to sit one of the boys on each side of her.

She regretted her decision.

The boys were really excited and bouncing all over the place.

I ran to the restroom and by the time I got back my sister was seated between the boys. I think it took only about 1 minute for the woman to realize her mistake of sitting between 2 excited little boys. My sister said she left pretty quickly. I saw the woman again as we boarded the plane and she wouldn’t make any eye contact with me.

Even if she had moved over one seat so the boys could sit together, she’d still be sitting next to two energetic little boys. She still probably would’ve moved.

