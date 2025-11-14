November 14, 2025 at 8:48 am

Walmart Shopper Got Annoyed When A Cashier Ignored Her And Stared At Her Phone While Checking Her Out

by Matthew Gilligan

woman scanning items in a store

TikTok/@kels.marie414

Customer service ain’t what it used to be, my friends….

And this video proves it beyond a reasonable doubt!

It comes to us from a TikTokker named Kels and she showed viewers why she wasn’t too happy after a recent shopping trip to a Walmart store.

woman scanning groceries in a store

TikTok/@kels.marie414

The video Kels posted showed a Walmart cashier not doing a very good job of scanning a rotisserie chicken…

While she played on her phone.

cashier in a grocery store

TikTok/@kels.marie414

The worker had to scan the chicken a few times in order to get it to work on the register…while still only paying attention to her phone.

How annoying!

woman in a grocery store

TikTok/@kels.marie414

Here’s the video.

@kels.marie414

#Walmart

♬ original sound – Kels

Folks shared their thoughts on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 10 17 at 8.32.54 AM Walmart Shopper Got Annoyed When A Cashier Ignored Her And Stared At Her Phone While Checking Her Out

Another viewer spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 10 17 at 8.33.09 AM Walmart Shopper Got Annoyed When A Cashier Ignored Her And Stared At Her Phone While Checking Her Out

And this TikTokker asked a good question.

Is this rude, or what?!?!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a couple who forgot to turn off their ice machine and returned home after 4 months to find their freezer had turn into a frozen cavern.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter