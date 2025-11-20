Walmart Shopper Said That There’s Something Fishy Going On With Clearance Prices

Now, just what in tarnation is going on here?!?!

It seems like we’re already paying too much for just about everything, and now we have to be suspicious of the supposed “sales” we’re seeing.

A woman named Liz posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers that there was something scandalous occurring at a Walmart store when it came to what were supposed to be clearance prices.

In the video, Liz showed viewers the price discrepancy on an emergency roadside car kit.

The kit is marked with a yellow tag that reads, “Clearance” with a $22.94 price tag.

Liz removed the “Clearance” tag…and the original price underneath it was $19.98.

In the text overlay, Liz wrote, “Math ain’t mathing.”

She wrote in the video’s caption, “Walmart, y’all trippin! What the hell is this?”

Well, that doesn’t look right…

