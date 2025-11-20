November 20, 2025 at 2:47 am

Walmart Shopper Said That There’s Something Fishy Going On With Clearance Prices

by Matthew Gilligan

TikTok/@lizz22322

Now, just what in tarnation is going on here?!?!

It seems like we’re already paying too much for just about everything, and now we have to be suspicious of the supposed “sales” we’re seeing.

A woman named Liz posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers that there was something scandalous occurring at a Walmart store when it came to what were supposed to be clearance prices.

TikTok/@lizz22322

In the video, Liz showed viewers the price discrepancy on an emergency roadside car kit.

The kit is marked with a yellow tag that reads, “Clearance” with a $22.94 price tag.

Liz removed the “Clearance” tag…and the original price underneath it was $19.98.

TikTok/@lizz22322

In the text overlay, Liz wrote, “Math ain’t mathing.”

She wrote in the video’s caption, “Walmart, y’all trippin! What the hell is this?”

TikTok/@lizz22322

Check out the video.

@lizz22322

@Walmart y’all trippin!!!! wth is this? #walmart #walmartclearance #mathaintmathin #fypシ #foryoupage

♬ original sound – Liz1127

TikTokkers shared the thoughts.

This person spoke up.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

And this viewer weighed in.

Well, that doesn’t look right…

