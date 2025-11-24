Woman Didn’t Trust Her Financially Illiterate Fiancé To Repay A $2,600 Loan, So When She Asked For A Contract, He Blew Up Over It

Financial trust is just as important as emotional trust in a relationship.

So when one woman’s fiancé asked to borrow thousands to settle an outstanding debt to the IRS, she realized love shouldn’t mean ignoring glaring red flags.

If she agreed, could she really trust him to repay the debt? Or would he disappoint her once again?

Fiance asked for a loan; but I want an agreement notarized. My fiancé (39M) asked me for a loan ($2.6k) to settle an IRS debt.

She feels confident about her financial standing, all thanks to her own responsible spending and saving.

I (38F) am currently not working, but I have a nice nest egg that I survive off of. I pay all my bills (even while not working), and I don’t ask for help from anyone personally, nor do I live off the government.

Her fiancé, however, is quite the opposite.

He isn’t the best with money (he loves to shop!), and I don’t feel comfortable lending him money without having a written agreement for loan repayment signed by us both and notarized.

He didn’t react well to this at all.

When I presented this to him, he was offended. AITAH for asking this?

Her fiancé hasn’t exactly made her feel confident that he’d be responsible with the money, even if she did loan it to him.

What did Reddit have to say?

Getting in trouble with the IRS isn’t something you want to mess around with.

Maybe it’s time to rethink this entire marriage.

Does she really want to marry a man who’s this bad with money?

There’s nothing wrong with married couples keeping their finances separate.

If her fiancé gets offended by accountability, maybe he’s not ready for partnership — or a loan.

