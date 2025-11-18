Woman Discovered That Her Friend Stole Her Boyfriend’s Expensive Camera And Later Lost It In A Bar, But Her Friend Wouldn’t Agree To Pay For It

Trust and accountability are essential in friendships.

This woman was out for dinner with friends and borrowed her boyfriend’s expensive camera to take pictures.

Suddenly, the camera went missing, so she asked to look at the security footage.

She discovered that one of her good friends took it, and the friend later lost it at a different bar.

Now, she’s asking her to pay for the camera, but her friend insists on doing nothing about it.

Read the full story below and share your thoughts.

AITA For filing a police report on a good friend who was caught on video stealing my boyfriend’s camera at a dinner? We were out to dinner one night at an expensive hotel. My boyfriend let me borrow his Canon G7X ($1800) camera to bring to take pictures with my friends. At the conclusion of the dinner, I went up to the room and realized the camera was gone. I went back right down to the table and no one had seen it.

This woman saw in the security footage that her friend took her boyfriend’s camera.

I immediately got with hotel security. My friend was on video, clear as day, swiping the camera when my back was turned and shoving it in her purse. I covered for her initially with my friend and contacted her to find a resolution. She had taken the camera with her and my other friends to a club after dinner, which I did not attend. She lost it there.

Her friend lied initially, but eventually admitted to what she did.

For background, this is my good college friend who I know well (the camera thief). She has been taken on free trips to Coachella and St. Barth’s on my dime (not kidding), as well as many other things. We have done a lot together and are good friends, so I expected her to feel sorry. Initially she lied, saying she did not have it. When I told her we had video, she confessed and then, she said yes, she took it. But lost it at the next bar she went to with my other friends.

She asked her friend to help her pay for the cost of the lost camera.

It is now gone. I asked her to help me replace it by going in on me with the cost. She has refused all measures or resolutions. So now, I feel I have nothing left to do but file a police report and let them handle it. It is impacting my relationship, and I am furious my friend is not helping at all.

But her friend insists on doing nothing.

Why should I be on the hook for something she stole? I have given her three weeks to help me resolve this, but she insists she is going to do nothing. I am being pressed by my boyfriend to either replace the camera or help him file a report with her info and the footage. I even asked her to just throw in half or less than half the cost to help, but she still refuses. I do not want her to get in trouble, but I am at the point where I feel she really does not care.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on this story.

This person gives their honest opinion.

She isn’t your friend, says this one.

This user makes a valid point.

People are calling her out for not going to the police immediately.

Finally, short and straightforward.

Stealing is a crime. Period.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.