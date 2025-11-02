Woman Doesn’t Want Her Boyfriend’s Dog Sleeping In The Bed With Them, But Her Boyfriend Insists That His Dog Will Not Be Locked Out Of The Bedroom

Imagine dating someone with a dog. You sleep over at their place, and the dog sleeps in the bed with you. Would this bother you, or would you be perfectly fine with this situation?

AITA for not wanting the dog to sleep in bed? So I know that some dog people out there will probably immediately jump at me for being a dog hater but I want to assure you that this is not the case. I love animals and I have absolutely nothing against them sleeping in beds. However I have now found myself in a situation where I am not sure if sticking to my boundaries makes me a jerk or am I right in doing so. I am in a somewhat long distance relationship with a guy who I only get to see on certain occasions such as long weekends etc due to the travel required to get to each others places (about 5 hours each way) . He also has a dog (11 years old) whom he has rescued from a neglectful environment and who has some serious attachment issues and constantly demands attention.

Usually we are not able to meet at mine or midway due to him not being able to leave the dog with anyone as the dog experiences separation anxiety. So as this is all quite new I have only spend a limited amount of nights at his place and let’s say not all was as smooth as we would’ve liked. The first few nights the dog was locked out of the bedroom for the time we were sleeping, he usually has full access to all rooms tho he doesn’t always sleep on the bed. So while it was okay for a while on our 3rd night he started howling and barking asking to be let in waking all the neighbours up.

Then my boyfriend suggested to let him in and on the last night the dog was trying his best to get in between us no matter which side of the bed we slept on and he would not let us cuddle or anything. The dog also gets extremely jealous when he sees us cuddle and would try to get in between us all the time being it watching a movie on the sofa or even cooking in the kitchen. He will shadow my boyfriend the whole time I’m there and would completely ignore any commands given to behave.

Now I do not have allergies for dogs or anything but I am on the spectrum and I get overstimulated by dogs quite easily and I am also an incredibly light sleeper. I did not get any sleep that last night because the dog would keep moving and kicking me as well as snoring (possibly due to his age). I was tired and had to travel back home the next day but I did not complain.

Come to us planning our next time together it would again come down to me making the travel and due to us only being able to do 2 nights I asked if we could get the bed dog free so I could get some sleep as I’m back to work the very morning after the travel again. He refused. He said the dog is not happy being locked out and he doesn’t want to risk him barking again. I have asked to at least try it but he would not budge. The dog would remain in bed no matter what, no compromise. Now I understand why he says it but I feel like my rest combined with the hours of travel I’m preparing to do to see him would make it fair to at least get those 2 nights in a dog free bed? He thinks I’m not being compassionate enough and I should just deal with it. AITA?

