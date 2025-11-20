Woman Feels Hurt That Her Stepmother Didn’t Include Any Personal Photos Of Her At Her Dad’s Funeral, So She’s Thinking About Going No Contact

Imagine losing your dad to a disease that he had been fighting for several years.

If your stepmother were putting together a slideshow of photos for the funeral, would you feel hurt if there weren’t any pictures of you with your dad in the slideshow?

In this story, one woman was in that exact situation, and she felt very hurt. Now, she’s trying to decide how to proceed.

Let’s see what led up to the funeral.

AITAH for going NC with step mother after dad’s funeral where she erased me entirely from his life? My dad died about 2weeks ago. He was fairly young but had been sick and she had been caretaking for him for a few years. They had been married for almost 15 years. Their marriage began when my dad cheated on my mom and moved my mom out to move his new wife in to the family house. I was away at college.

This is horrible!

Because I wasn’t supportive of this, he financially cut me off entirely. I had been paying half my tuition and my rent, but I wasn’t entirely self sufficient at 19 yet. He refused to give me documents I needed to file for student loans and I ended up homeless for a year, bouncing between my boyfriend’s family home and friend’s houses until I was able to get on my feet financially to afford everything. The whole situation greatly harmed what was, up to that point, a good father/daughter relationship.

But things eventually got better again.

It took a few years for us to speak. We went to counseling and repaired enough to move forward. My boyfriend and I got married. Began our lives. We kept my dad and his wife at an arms length but were cordial. Especially after the birth of my children. It seemed to mend everything and make everything better and easier. My parents actually tolerated each other and his wife and my mom were friendly in an odd way. They would do grandma things with the kids together.

This is really sad.

My dad started getting sick and his wife wasn’t believing him so he began to lean more on me and ask for my help to figure out what was wrong with him. He had a genetic condition that was found along with a neurological condition and both were degenerative. He died within 5 years of being diagnosed, but the last 2 were really quick in advancing and he ended up with dementia like symptoms. He wouldn’t know who people were, where he was, his short term memory was terrible. It was hard to watch. His wife couldn’t do it anymore and sent him to memory care in January and he died by May.

Her stepmom made a slideshow of photos.

When he died earlier this year, I didn’t have much reservation things would be difficult. I brought photos of my dad’s first marriage to put in his slideshow and was told there would be none of those put in his memorial. I then brought photos of me as a baby with him. After that, she had photos of him and me from high school and college and my wedding day and beyond she could have added. Her making a big deal to not add the photos from my parents wedding day hurt beyond belief because that was the beginning of my family at my parents marriage and he was married to my mom for 25 years.

I can see how this would really hurt.

In the slideshow, not a single photo of me was included at all. It was like I was completely erased. There were plenty available to be added over the course of a lifetime, even just me and him. Then his headstone was engraved without any of the things I wanted on it, and I sent well over 20 options of things I thought were nice. They weren’t off the wall. I wanted to pay honors to the fact that my dad worked diligently his whole life and it wasn’t even considered.

She’s not sure what to do.

I feel so disrespected and utterly erased in this moment that I don’t know how to maintain a relationship so I’m thinking it would be best to go no contact. But I don’t know if I’m a jerk for doing that when she’s also lost her husband and probably in the middle of her own grief.

It may be too soon to make a decision like that. When more time has passed, they could try talking about it and see if there is any hope of having a relationship.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

The stepmother has made her decision.

A second wife shares her perspective.

Here’s another vote for cutting her off.

There is no reason to stay in touch with her.

She can walk away and never look back.

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.