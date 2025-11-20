Woman Finds Out That She’s A Beneficiary On Her Late Ex’s Insurance Policy, But His Family Thinks The Money Should Go To Someone Else

Imagine finding out that your ex made you a beneficiary on his insurance policy. If he passed away, would you keep the money, or would you think you didn’t deserve it?

In this story, one woman is in this situation, and she wants to keep the money. Is that the right thing to do?

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITA for refusing to give up my life insurance payout and asking my ex’s family to refinance the car he left me? So my ex passed away recently in a work-related accident. It’s sad, of course. I have a lot of mixed emotions about it. But the truth is, we hadn’t been together in over a year when it happened. We were together for five years, and we broke up because he cheated on me and got someone else pregnant. That breakup wrecked me. It took me a long time to recover. I haven’t seen him since.

She feels like she has already grieved.

After the breakup, I went no contact. I’ve spent the past year healing, learning to be happy again, and moving on. I didn’t go to the funeral. I didn’t want to see the baby mama or his family. And while I’m not happy he’s gone, I can’t say I’m devastated anymore either. I grieved this person when I left the relationship. Now here’s where things get complicated.

This seems oddly generous of him.

Six months after our breakup, and after the baby was born, he took out a life insurance policy. In it, he named me as the 50% beneficiary. His mom and the baby mama each got 25%. I didn’t know this until the insurance company called me. I assumed it was some paperwork leftover from when we were together. But nope this was a new policy, dated well after the breakup. That means this was his decision.

Then there’s a car.

At the same time, there’s a car. He financed it while we were still together, but it’s under my name and credit. I begged him for over a year to refinance it, to the point the only reason I ever contacted him was for the refinancing of that car. He never refinanced that car, I doubt he was ever going to. Now that he’s gone, it’s still tied to me.

The ex’s family wants the car.

The car is sitting in my garage, and his family has reached out saying the baby mama needs it for work. I told them, fine. You can have it as soon as it’s refinanced and no longer on my credit. I will GLADLY sign whatever paper they need. But I am not going to risk my credit on people I don’t trust to make payments. And now they’re demanding that I give up the life insurance payout too. That I should “do the right thing” and give it to his mom or the baby mama. But here’s the thing, I didn’t ask for any of this. I didn’t ask to be put on that policy. He made that choice, after everything that happened between us.

She’s not about to give them the money.

Honestly? I feel like I earned that money. I spent five years with that man. Five years dealing with the stress, the gaslighting, the emotional pain, the betrayal. I loved him deeply and I lost so much trying to make that relationship work.

She went through a lot in their marriage.

I stayed with him until I found out his baby mama was pregnant, because he was actively hiding it from me at that time. I was with him through the worst parts of his life. If anything, this money feels like the only thing I ever got back from all the hard times. He chose to leave it to me. Probably because deep down, he knew how badly he treated me.

It’s her money. It’s her car. Her ex’s family can say whatever they want, but it doesn’t change the fact that they’re hers.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person offers several suggestions.

Another person had similar thoughts.

She could sell the car.

She has been pretty generous.

It’s her money and her car whether they like it or not.

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.